Christmas 2024: Know about the history, importance and significance of this day and why it's celebrated on December 25

Christmas 2024: Christmas is a much-anticipated festival of the year. It is celebrated every year on December 25 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, as per Christians. The holy day also celebrates his teachings of love, forgiveness, and compassion. This holiday brings families and friends together, celebrating the warmth and cheer of Christmas, from singing Christmas carols to decorating the Christmas tree. Here’s more about the history of this special day. Jesus Christ's birthday is celebrated on December 25. (Shutterstock)

History of Christmas

Jesus Christ referred to himself as the light of the world. (Shutterstock)

The Bible does not exactly mention the birth date of Jesus Christ. There’s no specific date or month. It's very vague. This suggests that the early Christians did not celebrate Christmas and his death and resurrection (Easter). The Bible, as a work of theology, is centred more on the teachings. However, it wasn’t until centuries later that the celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth was formally established with December 25 being chosen. But it was not through any direct Biblical reference but rather it coincides with the Roman winter solstice festival.

Ancient Rome used a different calendar back then so the winter solstice fell on December 25. On this day Romans observed dies natalis solis invicti (birthday of the Invincible Sun) celebrating the end of the winter and resurgence of the sun. This day is special as after winter solstice the days begin to lengthen, marking the ‘rebirth’ of the sun. Early Christians may have chosen December 25 to align with this celebration of light and the ‘rebirth’ of the sun, adeptly symbolizing Jesus as the ‘light of the world.’ Jesus Christ in John 8:12 referred to himself as the light of the world.

Importance of Christmas

Christmas cheer is enthusiastic and infectious, from celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ to bonding with family, exchanging gifts, and preparing meals together. It is also a day to reflect on and celebrate the teachings of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a widely celebrated festival, across cultures and the globe.

