When is winter solstice 2024? From date to Indian timings, know all about the shortest day and longest night of the year

The winter solstice marks the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. It brings the shortest day and longest night of the year, as the North Pole is tilted farthest from the Sun. This astronomical event is celebrated by people around the world in various ways. From date to significance, here's all you need to know. Winter solstice marks the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere with the shortest day and longest night.(Pixabay)

Winter solstice 2024 date and time

This year, winter solstice will occur on Saturday, December 21. The Earth's 23.5-degree tilt on its axis is the main cause of the winter solstice and the shift in seasons. Check out the Indian timings for the event below:

Winter solstice time - 02:49 PM

Winter solstice sunrise - 07:10 AM

Winter solstice sunset - 05:29 PM

What causes winter solstice?

As the Earth orbits the Sun, its tilt causes the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to receive different amounts of sunlight, leading to contrasting seasons. In the Northern Hemisphere's winter, the region experiences shorter days and longer nights, while the Southern Hemisphere enjoys summer. The winter solstice occurs when the North Pole is tilted farthest from the Sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year.

Following the winter solstice, each day in the northern hemisphere will gradually grow longer until the summer solstice.(Representative Image (Unsplash))

Winter solstice happens on specific dates in each hemisphere. In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs on December 21 or 22 each year, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it takes place on June 20 or 21. The date of the winter solstice varies slightly each year due to Earth's elliptical orbit and the discrepancies between the Earth's 365.25-day orbit and the Gregorian calendar's 365-day cycle, which includes a leap day every four years, according to NASA.

Significance of winter solstice

The winter solstice carries deep cultural, historical, and astronomical importance. For centuries, people worldwide have celebrated this astronomical event and the "return" of the Sun in various ways. Ancient structures like Stonehenge are even aligned with the winter solstice's sunrise or sunset, reflecting the event's significance.

Beyond its cultural relevance, the winter solstice marks a key turning point in the Earth's orbit around the Sun. Following the solstice, days begin to lengthen, symbolising the return of light and warmth. This shift has led many cultures to view the solstice as a time of renewal and hope, celebrating the promise of brighter days ahead.