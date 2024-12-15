5 reasons why Christmas is celebrated: Birth of Jesus Christ to message of love and compassion

Christmas 2024: Everyone loves Christmas. The nip in the cold air mellows down with the magic of the season. Christmas cheer is infused in the Christmas tree, adorned with baubles and candy canes, while freshly baked plum cakes fill the air with warmth. The celebration of joy and cheer is nostalgic, from writing letters to Santa to singing carols. Christmas is a celebration of sharing joy and love. (Shutterstock)

But if you are a Grinch, here are five reasons why Christmas is celebrated with pomp and vigour:

Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.(Shutterstock)

Commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ is one of the primary reasons for the celebration of Christmas. As per the Bible, Jesus Christ, the son of God, was born in Bethlehem on December 25. Christmas is also the time to reflect on the teachings of Jesus and his message of love, compassion, and forgiveness. His birth is seen as a divine and holy event.

Sharing the message of love and compassion

Share love and kindness this Christmas. (Shutterstock)

Christmas is also the celebration of giving and bringing joy into everyone’s life. It’s a time to be grateful and generous by sharing and donating to the less fortunate. It is an act of kindness, a reminder of the importance of helping others. The joy of giving, whether through gifts, time, or resources, inculcates a sense of community and strengthens the spirit of togetherness during the holiday season. This is also a period of introspection and gratitude.

Create memories and bond with family, friends

Create lifelong memories with family this Christmas.(Shutterstock)

Christmas is a time of togetherness with family. It fosters traditions by celebrating cherished customs, whether it’s decorating the Christmas tree or baking a fresh cake together. These memories will be cherished for many years to come. The quality time spent with family during the festive season becomes core memories.

ALSO READ: The ultimate Christmas gifting guide for him: Presents that’ll definitely wow him

Lighting up the winter darkness

Give your home a warm, inviting ambience.(Shutterstock)

With winter, the days become shorter, and the natural daylight dwindles. Dim light is often associated with a low mood. The Christmas celebration, and even the anticipation of it, whether it’s snooping on each other’s wish lists for gifts or pinning Pinterest ideas for Christmas decor, uplifts the spirit. Houses light up with colours, marking a triumph over darkness. It also helps create a more optimistic conclusion to the year and a positive transition into the new year.

ALSO READ: Sleigh the season: Top Christmas decor trends to try out in the holidays for 2024

Promoting peace

Christmas is also a time of introspection, advocating for peace. (Shutterstock)

In a conflict-ridden world, whether it’s prolonged internal monologues with anxious voices, political contentions, or daily violence, peace is of unequivocal need. This festive season is also a time to promote peace, prompting reflection on the importance of harmony and understanding. Christmas serves as a reminder that despite the challenges we face, there is always room for kindness, reconciliation, and empathy. Christmas hymns, carols, and stories promote peace and unity.