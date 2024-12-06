Baking with olive oil: Move over butter for cakes and cookies. Try these tips and tricks for delicious results

Olive oil has gained much popularity in the recent years mostly driven by growing health awareness among consumers but not many people know but one can use olive oil as a substitute to butter in baking. Baking with olive oil is a fantastic way to enhance the nutritional profile of your favourite treats while keeping the flavours rich and satisfying. Olive oil in baking? The game-changing swap for moist, flavourful treats.(Photo by Dana Kucher)

Baking revolution:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vishal Gupta, Managing Director at Borges India Pvt Ltd, explained, “There are 3 types of olive oils available such as extra virgin olive oil, olive oil for Indian cooking, and classic olive oil. While the extra virgin oil is ideal for Mediterranean desserts due to its captivating flavour and aroma, the classic ones offer a milder taste, while olive oil for Indian cooking has neutral flavour, so one can use any of them in the batter depending on the kind of flavour they want in the dish.”

He elaborated, “Using olive oil in your baking not only makes it healthy (as olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats [MUFA] and antioxidants) but also elevates the overall taste and texture of your treats. It can make cakes exceptionally moist, cookies delightfully chewy and breads wonderfully tender. Incorporating olive oil into baking repertoire can significantly balance health and indulgence, while also making the diet more delicious. Bakers and budding chefs these days have the option to experiment with various varieties of olive oil to unlock the true culinary possibilities in the kitchen.”

Teaspoon of olive oil intake may lower risk of dementia-related death, Harvard study suggests (Photo by EatPlant-Based)

How olive oil can make your desserts healthier and tastier:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Simrat Kathuria, CEO and Head Dietitian at The Diet Xperts, shared, “Unlike butter or margarine, olive oil is packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, making it a wonderful substitute for more traditional baking fats. One of the key benefits of using olive oil is its versatility; it pairs beautifully with both sweet and savory dishes. When baking, it can lend a subtle depth of flavor to cakes, muffins and even cookies.”

Highlighting that not all olive oils are created equal for baking, she suggested, “For a milder taste, opt for light or extra light olive oil, which allows the other ingredients to shine without overpowering the final product. For savoury baked goods, like bread or focaccia, extra virgin olive oil adds a robust and aromatic element that complements herbs and spices.”

Simrat Kathuria further recommended, “When substituting olive oil for butter in recipes, a good rule of thumb is to use three-quarters of the amount of butter called for. This keeps your baked goods moist and flavorful while lowering their saturated fat content. Additionally, olive oil’s high antioxidant levels contribute to longer shelf life, meaning your baked goods stay fresh for longer. Embrace olive oil in your baking routine for healthier, delicious results that don’t compromise on taste or texture.”

Extra virgin olive oil, which is supposed to be healthy, can be low-quality if the brand uses inferior oil. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Whether you are new to baking or a seasoned pro, olive oil is a versatile ingredient that adds a healthy twist to your classic recipes. Once you experience the depth of taste and the health benefits it offers, you will find yourself turning to olive oil as a staple in your baking repertoire.