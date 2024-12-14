Sleigh the season: Top Christmas decor trends to try out in the holidays for 2024

Once again, it is the most wonderful time of the year as Christmas is just around the corner with its holly jolly spirit. Talking about the decorating trends, they take shape in multiple forms igniting the festive spirit in every home. Here are some celeb-approved decoration ideas to get you started, ranging from DIY paper ornaments to personalised vintage-esque picture frames to hang on the tree. Christmas decor trends for 2024.

Vintage picture frames

The trend of hanging vintage photo frames has come back.

Hanging vintage photo frames, popular in the 1980s and 1990s, will add a personal touch to your tree and make your holiday spirit more unique this year. This trend has come back due to its nostalgic appeal, and celebrities such as American businesswoman and writer Martha Stewart, who also shares homemaking tips, are embracing it. “The trend of personalised Christmas decor reflects a desire to create unique, meaningful, and memorable holiday experiences. By incorporating handcrafted and customised elements, people can express their creativity and celebrate the season in a way that resonates personally,” notes Natasha Jain, co-founder of a home decor brand. It is no surprise that TV personality Martha Stewart was among the first to showcase this trend in one of her past Christmas trees.

Martha Stewart's christmas tree

Paper honeycomb ornaments

Structured paper honeycomb ornaments to be hung on the tree.

Sustainability has seen a rise in recent years which indicates using handmade decor. Handcrafted items made from paper such as honeycomb ornaments and snowflakes are some examples to try out at home. “Materials such as reclaimed wood, organic fabrics, and biodegradable ornaments are sought after for creating a conscious yet festive home,” suggest interior design experts Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla.

Velvet everywhere

Velvet baubles and ribbons have seen a rise in terms of Christmas decorations recently.

Velvet has been a standout trend this year and also found a place for itself in the holiday season. Velvet-covered baubles add the ‘IT’ factor to your tree, bringing a soft, plush texture to Christmas trees. “Celebrated for its ability to make spaces feel both refined and cosy, these offer a refreshing contrast to traditional glass or metallic ornaments as well," suggests interior designer Akanksha Sinha. The growing popularity of the bow trend has also turned attention to thick velvet ribbons in deep, earthy tones, adding a touch of luxury and complementing warm, inviting colour palettes. Take a cue from actor-singer Kate Hudson's tree as she decorated it with multiple velvet bows, giving it a ‘cutesy’ finish.

Kate Hudson's tree with velvet bows

Clip-on ornaments

Cute clip-on ornaments add a fun touch to your tree.

If you want to add a fun element to your tree and other spaces inside your home for the festive season, here is a solution - clip-on ornaments. These could range from candlelights to small birdies and animals to brighten up the holiday spirit and a dash of cuteness. “These creative ornaments allow people to express their style. Adding these variations brings forth a refreshing touch to your holiday decor,” shares Nivedita Jegadeesh, founder of a home decor brand. Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner also jumped on this trend as she shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree with daughter Stormi and son Aire hanging a dinosaur-shaped clip-on this year.

Kylie Jenner's tree features a cute dinosaur clip-on.

Anti-traditional decor

Vibrant hues like pink speak of an anti-traditional Christmas decor.

Though red and green remain popular traditionally when it comes to the overall palate of the decor, however, there is a noticeable shift toward unconventional colour palettes this year. “For a luxurious touch, think earthy tones paired with rich golds and silvers while frosty whites and icy blues are also in demand, creating a winter wonderland-inspired look,” suggests interior expert Brijesh Bansal. In addition to this, maximalist colour palettes like vibrant shades of pink and lavender remain a popular choice as well. Inspired by this, actor Paris Hilton is going all out with her Christmas decorations this year as she shared a picture with her family. The green trees are adorned with pink baubles and smaller pink and purple sparkly trees.