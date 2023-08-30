News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Cultural festival Jashn-E-Rustam held by Army near Line of Control

Cultural festival Jashn-E-Rustam held by Army near Line of Control

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jammu (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
Aug 30, 2023 04:46 PM IST

The Rustam festival by Indian Army near LoC taps tourism potential of our border regions while providing local artists a platform to showcase their talent.

Akashvani Srinagar, in collaboration with Rustam Battalion and under the aegis of Pir Panjal Brigade of Dagger Division and support of locals, on Sunday organised its first-ever cultural fest- Jashn-E-Rustam near Line of Control (LoC).

Cultural festival Jashn-E-Rustam held by Army near Line of Control (Photo by Twitter/maliknisar123)
Cultural festival Jashn-E-Rustam held by Army near Line of Control (Photo by Twitter/maliknisar123)

In an official statement, the Army said the 'extraordinary' event was organised to acknowledge the unwavering support of the local community and also as a testimony to the theme — 'Jawan Aur Awam' — 'Saath Saath'.

The event marks a significant milestone in the Army’s efforts to foster and enhance ties between military and civilian communities by promoting the untapped tourism potential of our border regions while providing local artists a platform to showcase their talent.

"The is for the first time that such a festival has been held near the LoC which witnessed a huge footfall of 15,000 including local and non-local audiences," the statement said.

This Rustam festival was held at a spot that used to be a firing range once for the Army and was shelledfrom across the border.

Locals said this event was possible after armies in India and Pakistanagreed to maintain a ceasefire at LoCs.

The festival saw dazzlingperformances of prominent artistes such as Tariq Pardesi, Masarat Naaz, Yemerzal Cultural Group, Kohinoor Band Baramulla, Raja Bilal, Shahi Mumtaz, Team 360 (Uri), Safri Farooq and versatile band, Aijaz Bhat, AGS Boniyar and various other schools.

Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin, Mateena Rajput, was also present on the occasion.

The event was organised in collaboration with the All India Radio (AIR), Srinagar unit.

Under the theme, ‘Say No to Drugs’ the Army, the event also created awareness among the local population on the use of narcotics.

The locals hailed the Army for organising the event and argued in favour of holding more suchfestivals in future. The Army extended its gratitude to all the attendees and supporters, who made this cultural fest a memorable event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out