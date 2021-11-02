Diwali 2021: Significance, history, date, time, puja muhurat and all you need to know

Diwali or Deepavali is one of the biggest and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the globe. The festival of lights signifies peace and joy, the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day. It is one of the most symbolic Hindu festivals, and all the communities in the country celebrate it with much pomp. During this festival, people clean their homes, decorate every corner with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles. Families also perform Lakshmi Puja and pray to the Goddess of wealth to bless them with health, wealth, and prosperity.

Diwali 2021 Date:

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year the festival of Deepavali falls on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Happy Diwali 2021 (Pinterest)

History Of Diwali:

According to Hindu mythology, the Prince of Ayodhya, Lord Rama, returned home with his wife Mata Sita and brother Lakshmana on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. They came back to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana. People of Ayodhya had celebrated their return with great enthusiasm by lighting rows of lamps and diyas. The tradition has continued till date and is celebrated as the festival of Diwali.

Significance Of Diwali:

Diwali is the festival of lights which signifies the victory of good over evil and the eradication of dark shadows, negativity, and doubts from our lives. It is a celebration of prosperity in which people give gifts to their loved ones. The festival also sends the message of illuminating our inner selves with clarity and positivity.

Diwali 2021 (https://unsplash.com/)

Diwali 2021 Time And Puja Muhurat:

Lakshmi Puja is one of the most significant rituals of Diwali celebrations. People pray to the Goddess of wealth on this day to receive blessings from her and wish for health, wealth, and prosperity.

The auspicious time to conduct Lakshmi Puja will begin at 6:09 pm and end at 8:04 pm, according to the Drik Panchang. The duration will be 1 hour 56 minutes.

Amavasya Tithi on Diwali begins at 6:03 am on November 4, 2021, and ends at 2:44 am on November 5, 2021.

Pradosh Kaal - 5:34 pm to 8:10 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:09 pm to 8:04 pm

Here's the list of Lakshmi Puja timings or muhurat, according to Drik Panchang, in a few other cities in the country:

6:39 pm to 8:32 pm - Pune

6:09 pm to 8:04 pm - New Delhi

6:21 pm to 8:10 pm - Chennai

6:17 pm to 8:14 pm - Jaipur

6:22 pm to 8:14 pm - Hyderabad

6:10 pm to 8:05 pm - Gurgaon

6:07 pm to 8:01 pm - Chandigarh

5:34 pm to 7:31 pm - Kolkata

6:42 pm to 8:35 pm - Mumbai

6:32 pm to 8:21 pm - Bengaluru

6:37 pm to 8:33 pm - Ahmedabad

6:08 pm to 8:04 pm - Noida

