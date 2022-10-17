Diwali 2022 decoration ideas: Top tips to make your home festive ready

Diwali, the most awaited and loved Hindu festival is around the corner. A massive show of lights, colours, and decorations accompanies Diwali. Given that this festival stands for the triumph of good over evil, Diwali decorations emphasise optimism with lots of lights and vibrant decorations. People clean their homes, decorate them with lights, flowers, and Rangolis, and pray for prosperity and peace. Decorate your home for Diwali with cheerful accents and traditional decor mixed with modern touch. The various lampshades represent our joyful emotions and through the mithais, we share the sweetness of life. So this Diwali, decorate your home with these fresh and contemporary decor ideas.

1. Flower decoration

Flowers are a necessary component of Diwali decorating(Unsplash)

Flowers are a necessary component of Diwali decorating. For Goddess Lakshmi and your loved ones who will be visiting you this Diwali, make sure your houses are prepared. A floral door or window decoration that draws attention will undoubtedly draw appreciative glances from passersby. Beautiful yellow, cerise, and red carnations, orange gerberas, and yellow roses in a vase make the ideal Diwali flowers.

2. Colourful candles

Vibrant candles come in different shapes, sizes and colours and grab everyone's attention.(Pixabay)

Vibrant candles come in different shapes, sizes and colours and grab everyone's attention. This Diwali, there are three different methods to use candles to create enchantment. For a stunning visual treat, use engraved candles, utilise colourful candles to brighten up the corners of the house, or use chic candle burners that have been stylishly carved.

3. Diwali torans

Diwali torans, or wall hangings, serve as both ornamental accents and auspicious seasonal features.(istockphoto)

Diwali torans, or wall hangings, serve as both ornamental accents and auspicious seasonal features. You may generate that genuine Diwali charm by making torans out of discarded materials or using Ganesha wall hangings. They look stylish and will add a traditional charm to your Diwali decor.

4. Glass jar lanterns

This is one of the creative home decorating ideas. An empty glass jar can be used as a lantern.(Gettyimages)

This is one of the creative home decorating ideas. An empty glass jar can be used as a lantern. You can draw your own designs on them to make them more inventive. Either a diya or modest artificial lights can be placed inside. You can use these lovely glass jar lanterns to spruce up your home's shelves or balcony.

5. Metallic showpieces

Rustic-looking metallic objects give an otherwise modern room a hint of beauty and traditionalism.(Pinterest)

Rustic-looking metallic objects give an otherwise modern room a hint of beauty and traditionalism. Furthermore, Diwali is the ideal opportunity to experiment with home decor. If you have old, large metallic containers lying around your house, you can scatter them around the walls and ceilings of your living room, hallway, and balcony. They should be filled with water, decorated with petals and flowers, and lit with candles or diyas (earthen lamps).

6. Fairy lights

Fairy lights are frequently used to embellish a house's façade(Getty images)

Fairy lights are frequently used to embellish a house's facade. Bring them inside for an amazingly original Diwali decoration now. Your saviour is fairy lights, which can be placed in glass vases for a stunning illuminating effect or in puja rooms.

