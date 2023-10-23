Dussehra 2023: Dos and don'ts, precautions for Ravana Dahan

Dussehra 2023: After nine days of fasting and feasting during Navratri, the tenth day of the festival is observed as Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. Celebrated as the victory of good over evil, Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over demon king Ravana after nine days of intense battle. As per another Hindu legend, the day is celebrated to mark victory of Maa Durga over demon Mahishasur. Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. The day is also known as Dasara and Dashain. During Dussehra grand statues of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran are erected and kept in open grounds as crowds gather to witness their 'dahan' or burning. Usually, it is also the last day of Ram Lila, the re-enactment of Lord Rama's life, that ends with burning of Ravana effigy. (Also read | Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, puja muhurat, significance, celebration and more) During Ravan Dahan, here are some of the dos and don'ts that must be followed.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Ravana Dahan is the highlight of the festival of Dussehra and people look forward to witnessing it with their families. The effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran are filled with crackers and flaming arrows are aimed at them. However, from the past few years, Ravana Dahan events are being organised in an eco-friendly fashion with laser and lights which also prevents air, and noise pollution.

RAVANA DAHAN DOs AND DON'Ts

During Ravan Dahan, here are some of the dos and don'ts that must be followed:

It is normal for children to get excited at the sound of bursting crackers. However, distance must be maintained from the burning effigies to prevent injuries.

Avoid overcrowding as it can lead to stampede and accidents.

In case of any emergency, one should be aware of the exit gates of the ground so as to reach the safe distance.

Wear masks to safeguard yourself from the smoke as well as to prevent risk of seasonal infection.

Consider using laser and lighting to tell the story of Ravan Dahan, instead of launching flaming arrows at the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad to avoid air and noise pollution.

