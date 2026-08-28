Everyday explained: Why is Rakhi tied on the right hand?

Raksha Bandhan is an annual Hindu festival celebrated with fervour. This year, it falls today, on Friday, August 28. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and in turn, brothers promise to protect their sisters for life.

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Today, the festival has evolved. Sisters tie Rakhi on each other's wrists, and even brothers tie it on their sister's hand, promising to stand by each other. The ritual of tying Rakhi is always done on the right hand. Do you know why? In today's edition of HT Lifestyle's Everyday Explained, we share why that is:

Why is Rakhi tied on the right hand?

In many Hindu rituals, according to Drik Panchang, the right hand is often used for giving and receiving, offering, blessing, and performing sacred work. Therefore, it is regarded as the hand through which a person performs important duties and actions.

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{{^usCountry}} If the Rakhi is tied on the right hand, it is believed that the thread protects the one who wears it, especially during the auspicious time of Shravana Purnima. It also serves as a reminder to the brother to think before he acts; his hands should be protective, supportive, serving and respectful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the Rakhi is tied on the right hand, it is believed that the thread protects the one who wears it, especially during the auspicious time of Shravana Purnima. It also serves as a reminder to the brother to think before he acts; his hands should be protective, supportive, serving and respectful. {{/usCountry}}

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Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026.

Though the right wrist is the conventional choice during Raksha Bandhan rituals, practices can vary across families and communities.

What does a Rakhi symbolise?

Raksha Bandhan, the word, refers to a bond of protection. Tying Rakhi, a ceremonial thread, on this day thus becomes a symbol of protection, representing the affection and responsibilities shared between siblings.

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Ultimately, the significance of what the festival represents lies more in the relationship between siblings than in the Rakhi thread. The simple act of tying it on the right wrist brings together ideas of love, protection, responsibility and family.

Raksha Bandhan history

Though there are varying legends associated with the Raksha Bandhan festival, the one most popular links it to the fierce twelve-year battle between the Gods and the Demons.

According to Drik Panchang, the Gods were defeated, and the Demons conquered Lord Indra’s kingdom and the three worlds. He sought guidance from Brihaspati, the Guru of the Gods, who advised him to perform Raksha Vidhan with a sacred mantra.

On Shravana Purnima, Brihaspati performed the ritual and empowered a Raksha Potli with sacred mantras. Shuchi, Indra’s wife, then tied it to his right hand. Strengthened by its power, Indra defeated the Demons and reclaimed his kingdom.