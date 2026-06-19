Father's Day 2026: Date, history, significance, how to celebrate, gift ideas and more to honour your dad

Father’s Day is just around the corner, falling on June 21 this year. It is the day when we celebrate not just the very special man in our lives, but also everything that he stands for. We pay our respects to fatherhood and paternal bonds. As you gear up to spend the day with your old man, here is everything you need to know about what makes the day special, and how you can make it even more special for him.

The best Father's Day gifts are not fancy; they are personal. (Pexel)

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Also Read | Want to make your dad feel special? Try these creative and offbeat Father's Day celebration ideas

Father’s Day 2026 date in India

India celebrates Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year, along with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Known as International Father’s Day, it falls on June 21 this year.

Father’s Day is also celebrated on different days in different countries. For instance, in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, it is celebrated on March 19, which is the Feast of St Joseph, who is the patron saint of fathers. In Australia, the first Sunday of September is marked for the occasion.

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{{^usCountry}} History and significance of Father’s Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} History and significance of Father’s Day {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While there are many tales that go around about the origin of Father’s Day, it is generally agreed upon that it began in the United States in the early 1900s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there are many tales that go around about the origin of Father’s Day, it is generally agreed upon that it began in the United States in the early 1900s. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One popular theory is that the first Father’s Day celebration was held on July 5, 1908, in Fairmont, West Virginia, as a church service. It was suggested to the pastor as a memorial after a mine explosion in nearby Monongah had killed 361 men the previous winter. Another explanation is that Father’s Day came into existence after Mother’s Day began to be celebrated around the same time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One popular theory is that the first Father’s Day celebration was held on July 5, 1908, in Fairmont, West Virginia, as a church service. It was suggested to the pastor as a memorial after a mine explosion in nearby Monongah had killed 361 men the previous winter. Another explanation is that Father’s Day came into existence after Mother’s Day began to be celebrated around the same time. {{/usCountry}}

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Nevertheless, the first Father's Day in June was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington, before President Calvin Coolidge recommended the day as a national holiday in 1924. President Lyndon Johnson made Father's Day a holiday to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June in 1966, but it was only officially recognised in 1972, during the presidency of Richard Nixon.

How to make Father’s Day special?

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The best thing about Father’s Day is that it gives us a chance to get personal with our fathers, or with the father figures in our lives, and while Gen Alpha may find it difficult to relate, most people who are Gen Z or older know that it is a privilege, especially if you are a guy as well.

To make it special for your old man, the best thing to do is give him time. The entire day, if possible. What to do during that time depends on individuals. Solve crosswords together, read him poetry, cook him something special, take him to the theatre, or just sit together and watch a retro film - all are great avenues to pursue.

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If you’re looking for gifts, these occasions are best suited to classic gifts: flowers, handwritten cards, books, pens, and watches. Or you can make it more personal and get him something he's always wanted, or an experience that's been on his bucket list for too long. Just make sure it comes with your company throughout the day, and it will become just what he always wanted on its own.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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