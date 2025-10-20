Chandigarh, People in droves celebrated Diwali with gaiety and enthusiasm across Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with devotees queuing up in front of temples and gurdwaras, and citizens thronging market places for last-minute shopping across the two states and their twin capital Chandigarh. Festive spirit takes over Punjab, Haryana on Diwali

Candles, ‘diyas’ and electric lights dotted houses as people exchanged sweets and gifts to ring in the festival of lights.

People thronged the market places for last-minute shopping as a festive spirit pervaded the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh.

Security was tightened across the region, especially in and around the vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.

Governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana extended their warm greetings to the people on the occasion.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, greeted people on Diwali, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended his warm wishes to the citizens.

Kataria said the festival of lights symbolises the victory of peace over conflict, good over evil, and light over darkness, and appealed to people to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said, “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Haryana and the nation as a whole. May this festival of lights illuminate everyone's life with courage, vigour, sagacity and enduring good health!"

Ghosh also said that as the nation celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, “let us work harder to drive India towards a future rooted in harmony, inclusiveness and compassion”.

The governor expressed hope that the festival would inspire citizens to strengthen the bonds of unity, fraternity and goodwill, and to contribute meaningfully to the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Diwali symbolises prosperity, harmony, and enlightenment, as he appealed to the citizens to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, and fulfil their responsibility towards cleanliness.

Earlier in the day, Saini extended Diwali greetings to Governor Ghosh and his wife Mitra Ghosh, and exchanged sweets with them.

“It is a matter of great joy and pride that under the guidance of the Honourable Governor, the state is moving forward with new momentum and energy in its development,” Saini said in a post on X.

Haryana Police, meanwhile, took up the task of spreading happiness on Diwali, with many of its personnel visiting orphanages, old-age homes, slums, and the homeless.

Under a special initiative, police officers across the state selected areas in their respective jurisdictions, lit lamps with children and the elderly, and distributed sweets among them.

This Diwali is not just about lights, but also about human compassion and shared smiles, a statement issued by the police department said.

In Palwal, SP Varun Singla and his family celebrated Diwali with orphans and the destitute, lighting lamps, singing songs, and distributing sweets among the children.

“A true Diwali is when we can bring light into the lives of those in need. Sharing happiness with the underprivileged sections of society is the true meaning of this festival,” Singla said.

