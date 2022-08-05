Friendship Day 2022 : Childhood games we all loved to play

Friendship Day 2022: The most lovely time in everyone's life is childhood. We were most at ease and least stressed during that period. The games we used to play with our tiny pals were the most exciting aspect of childhood. We all have fond memories of the games that were a big part of our childhood. The joy of playing outdoors with friends for hours in the fresh air is lost to the generation of today, which is mostly familiar with smartphone games. Now we barely ever have time in our busy schedules to visit parks or breathe some fresh air. Do you recall the last time you spoke with your old pals? Let's spend some time on this day to reconnect with our childhood buddies and relive those wonderful childhood memories. Let's go on a trip down memory lane by recalling all the games we played as kids. ( Also read: Friendship Day 2022: 5 amazing gift ideas for your friends )

1. Hide and seek

Who didn't like the game of hide and seek as a kid? It is a timeless game that is enjoyed by all ages. It's a really entertaining game, and the greatest part is that it's simple to learn and can be played anywhere, with anyone, of any age. We've all enjoyed playing it.

2. Seven stones

Pitthhu, another name for seven stones, is one of the most popular outdoor games. Two teams compete using a pile of seven stones, one team being the hitters and the other being the seekers. While the members of the seeking team are being hit by the ball that the hitting team has thrown at them, the goal of the hitters is to knock the stones. The team seeking the ball proceeds without the players who have been struck by the ball. The game promotes teamwork and is generally beneficial for kids' cognitive growth.

3. Kho Kho

We all enjoyed playing Kho Kho, another fun outdoor game. There are certain guidelines in Kho Kho. The game is played between two teams of six players each. Typically, there are two innings per game. To capture the runners as they enter the field one at a time, teams sit in a straight line with alternate players facing the opposing sides. It is a fun game and does not need any equipment; only a piece of chalk is required to mark the playing area. It is a game of speed, strength and stamina.

4. Marbles

We all had a marble collection when we were kids. During the summer, it's not uncommon to see children playing marbles in backyards or little alleys during the day. The game can be played in a variety of ways. It is common for the game's rules to state that the winner is the one who knocks all of the other players' marbles to the ground and claims them. It is an easy and fun game and we all loved playing it.

5. Thief and police

It is one of the most intriguing games where children are constantly competing to become police officers. It is played in a straight forwardly manner with no player cap, with all participants split into two teams. Both teams take on the roles of police and thieves, respectively. Where the cops will be tasked with the task of apprehending the thief by periodically inspecting different hiding places. It aids in educating kids on how to work as a team.

6. Land and Water

It's a game where everyone pretends that a stretch of land is the ocean, crossing it quickly so as to avoid being caught by the sea monster while shouting and screaming. It's hilarious how we all used to take the game's silly tale, around which the entire plot revolves, extremely seriously. Despite all this it was very popular among children.

