Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation, Bapu or Mahatma, was a political ethicist, nationalist and lawyer. His birth anniversary is right around the corner, and the day is marked with much enthusiasm all across the globe. Globally, the day is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to the freedom of the nation and advocated for the path of peace, truth and non-violence. Scroll through to know when we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, its history, significance, and all you need to know about the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Date:

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi Jayanti falls annually on October 2. This year, it falls on Monday and marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 History and Significance:

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with another Indian politician and statesman, Lal Bahadur Shastri. A lawyer whose life changed through his experiences in South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi played the most significant role in India's independence movement. Gandhi led many successful Satyagraha and Ahimsa movements to free India from British colonial rule. He dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom. His non-violent approach and ability to win over people with love and tolerance profoundly impacted the Indian civil rights movement. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

October 2 is a national holiday in India. The day honours Mahatma Gandhi, the values of non-violence and tolerance he preached, and pays tribute to the freedom fighter. People celebrate the day to promote peace, harmony, and unity worldwide. It is marked with much pomp everywhere in the country, including schools, colleges, government and non-government offices. People organise cultural activities, patriotic songs, dances, and speeches on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. People also start their day by listening to Gandhi's favourite hymn, Raghupati Raghava.

International Day of Non-violence:

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi's principles. According to the United Nations, the day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". It reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!