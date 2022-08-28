Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Eco-friendly Ganesha idol ideas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is here to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is a festival of happiness, prosperity, and positivity. It is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals. Devotees bring Lod Ganesha idol at home and worship them from ten days. Ganesha idols are available in a large variety in market but most of them are made up of non- biodegradable material. Idols made up of Plaster of Paris and other chemical paints causes environmental damage. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: A look at 8 avatars of Lord Ganesha)

The pollution from Ganesh Chaturthi idols also damages the ecosystem, kills fishes and water plants. In many areas, the same polluted water gets pumped into homes as Ganesh Chaturthi festival ends with the Visarjan or immersion of the idols in water which makes the rivers highly polluted. Let's promise ourself to celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco- friendly way. Here are the list of easy to make and environmental-friendly Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival.

1. Clay idols

Eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols are 100% biodegradable and free from any chemicals. They are made with clay which helps in cleansing the lakes and seas when immersed in water. All you need to make this is just mud and water. Take the modelling clay in your hand and divide it into proportions for the different body parts of Ganesha. Mould the clay as per your design. After the idol is ready use a toothpick and draw the features on the Ganesh idol and colour it using your favourite acrylic colours. It is an easy and climate-friendly alternative.

2. Chocolate Ganesha idol

Chocolate Ganesha is, as the name implies, made up of chocolate. It is decorated with edible colours and contains no additional preservatives. The way we submerged this Ganehsa idol is its most distinctive feature. The Ganesha idol is typically submerged in water, but you may also submerge a chocolate Ganesha in a milk container. Once the idol has dissolved in the milk, give your family members the chocolate milkshake as a Prasadam. It's a distinctive, environmentally responsible, and delectable method of celebrating the festival.

3. Plantable Tree Ganesha Idol

After worshipping your Ganesha idol, there is nothing better than planting it like a plant. Clay, cow manure, vermicompost, and other natural fertilisers are used to make these idols. The idol is filled with seeds from quickly growing plants like ladyfingers, tomatoes, and holy basil (tulsi), among others. Instead of submerging your plantable Tree Ganesha statue in water, you may just put it in a container with soil. Gently begin to pour water on it, and the idol will disintegrate. Soon after, the seeds will begin to germinate in the ground. Your Ganesha will transform into luxuriant plants in a matter of days. By doing this, God will perpetually reside in your house and reward you with veggies and fruit all year long.

4. Newspaper Ganesha Idol

You may create a unique and creative Ganesha idol with your old newspapers. First, take various newspaper cutouts and soak them in a dish of water for a few minutes. These cuts can be used to create various elements of the idol after they are completely wet. Now add some water to a small amount of all-purpose flour in a bowl. This combination needs to be stirred for a while to become a smooth liquid. The Ganesha statue can then be painted with various colours after being joined together using this mixture.

5. Rice flour idol

Make an innovative Ganesha idol that is eco-friendly by using rice flour and a few vibrant spices. Boiling oil with water Stir well after adding this mixture to the rice flour. For 10 minutes, cover. Roll the dough into a ball, cut it into various body parts, and assemble. Use spices like pepper, cardamom, chilli flakes, etc. to add eyes, clothing, and accessories. Turmeric can be used to make the idol more appealing.

