Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: A look at 8 avatars of Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. This day is celebrated to observe Lord Ganesha’s commence from the Kailash Parvat to the earth with his mother Goddess Parvati. On this day, huge idols of Lord Ganesha are worshipped and then celebrations of music and dance is done. Devotees of Lord Ganesha deck up in new clothes and keep fast on the day. They also worship the lord and relish on delectable sweet dishes.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, let us look at all the eight avatars of Lord Ganesha and what do they symbolise:

ALSO READ: Ganpati bhog recipes: 10 Ganesh Chaturthi bhog ideas for 10 days of Ganesh Utsav

Vakratunda: The first avatar of Lord Ganesha, Vakratunda is known for subdueing the demon Matsara and bringing the lost glory of the three worlds and the kingdoms of the gods back to them.

Ekdanta: Eka stands for maya while danta stands for the truth. The second avatar of lord Ganesha, known as Ekadanta symbolises the supreme truth.

Mahodara: Mahodara is the third avatar of lord Ganesha who symbolises forgiveness for all sins. According to mythology, Mahodara faced the demon of delusions, Mohasura, and forgave him for all the sins and sent him back to Paatal Lok.

Gajanana: Gajanana means the avatar with the elephant face. Lord Ganesha took up this avatar to fight greed in the world and free it from sins.

Lambodara: Lord Ganesha took up the avatar of Lambodara to fight Krodhasura – the demon of anger. This avatar of Ganesha stands for shackling anger and freeing the world from it.

Vikata: This avatar of Lord Ganesha appeared after a lot of prayers by all the gods and goddesses when they were tormented by Kamsura, the demon of desire born out of the seeds of Lord Vishnu.

Vighnaraj: One of the most popular avatars of Lord Ganesha, Vighnaraj is known as the remover of all obstacles. Lord Ganesha, in this avatar, is believed to lead us to paths of success.

Dhumravana: This avatar of Lord Ganesha beat the demon of self-infatuation – Ahamkarasur.