Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 fasting tips: 5 things to remember during your fast

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and after two years of muted celebrations, this time preparations are on in full swing to welcome Ganpati Bappa. In many places, Ganesha idols are being installed in grand pandals with different themes. This year the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 31 till September 9. In India, the festival is especially celebrated with great enthusiasm in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. On this day Lord Ganesh idols are brought home and friends and family members are invited to join the celebrations.

Many people also observe a fast during Ganesh Chaturthi. Some of them keep the fast on the first and last day of the festival while others observe it for all ten days. While the fasting period is a great opportunity to detox, one must remember to take care to have a balance diet, never starve oneself (especially diabetes patients), stay hydrated, and take rest.

There is a variety of fasting foods one can opt from - Samak ke chawal, singhare ka atta, arbi, potato, lauki, sweet potato, pumpkin, kuttu ka atta, different kind of fruits etc. One is also advised to stay away from fried fruits to avoid lethargy and acidity.

From eating a balanced diet to avoiding long gaps between meals, here are some fasting tips for those observing Ganesh Chaturthi fast.

1. Eat a balanced diet: While fasting is an opportunity to detox, it can also overload your digestive system if a lot of fried foods are included in the diet. Eating high protein foods like peanuts, dried fruits, almonds will keep hunger pangs at bay. Fruits and vegetables should also be part of your fasting diet as they have the essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to help you stay active and full of energy.

2. Drink lots of water: Staying well-hydrated is important to keep your system healthy. You will also feel less sleepy. One must opt for coconut water, fruit juice, and whole fruits while avoiding too much tea and coffee which can cause dehydration.

3. Avoid long gaps between eating: Long gaps, especially if you are a diabetic, can be harmful for your health and play havoc with your blood sugar levels. Keep healthy snacks handy from nuts, seeds, roasted chana, to makhanas.

4. Avoid overdose of sugar: If you crave for something sweet, you can opt for sources of natural sugars like dates and raisins. You can always pick up a fruit for some healthy munching.

5. Take rest: This is the best way to conserve your energy levels and recharge yourself for the day. It will also keep you energised for participating in the festivities and meeting friends and family.

