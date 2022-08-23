Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on a very auspicious time. Know shubh muhurat for Murti Sthapna, Visarjan and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month (August or September). During this 10-day festival, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and good fortune, and seek his blessings for a prosperous and happy life. Additionally, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated for ten days throughout the country and is known as Ganeshotsav. It ends on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan. On Visarjan, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a grand street procession. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations take place with great enthusiasm across the country, especially in Maharashtra.

Special Tithi on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, Wednesday, and the Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9, Friday. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03:33 pm on August 30, 2022, and end at 03:22 pm on August 31, 2022. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat starts at 11:06 am and will end at 01:40 pm. (Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhog dishes one cannot miss out on)

Apart from this, the 10-day festival falls at an auspicious time. Wednesday is dedicated to Lord Ganesh's worship, and there is a coincidence of Ravi Yoga, which means work done in this time period destroys evil and gives beneficial results.

Meanwhile, Ganapati Murti Sthapana and Ganapati Puja on Ganesha Chaturthi take place during the Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Madhyahna Kala. Drik Panchang says Madhyahna Kala is equivalent to midday. Additionally, Madhyahna is considered the most appropriate time for Ganesha Puja.

Additionally, according to Hindu mythology, it is believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sighting the moon on this auspicious festival creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank. It means a false accusation of stealing something. According to Drik Panchang, the time to avoid moon sighting on August 30 begins at 03:33 pm and ends at 08:40 pm. On August 31, it begins at 09:29 am and ends at 09:10 pm.