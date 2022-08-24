Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 special: 3 delicious laddoo recipes to make

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner and devotees who are celebrating the festival are busy making preparations for the festival, especially for the first day when 'Sthapana' of Lord Ganesha idol at home is done. The festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha this year begins on August 31 and will conclude with Ganpati Visarjan on September 9. Lord Ganesha is said to have a sweet tooth and during this festival, a bhog of his favourite dishes is offered to him. Ganesha especially has a soft spot for delicious laddoos and a popular legend supports that. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on a very auspicious time. Know shubh muhurat for Murti Sthapna, Visarjan and more)

Kuber once invited Lord Shiva to his palace made of gold. Lord Shiva realised that Kuber has invited him to show off his wealth and sent his son Ganesha instead. After welcoming Ganesha, while Kuber tried to show his precious belongings to him, he was more interested in food. Kuber boasted he had so much food that he could feed thousands of guests. Meanwhile, Ganesha started eating and polished off nearly all the cooked food before proceeding to eat all the raw food in the kitchen but he didn't feel satiated. When nothing was left to eat, Lord Ganesha started eating gold utensils in the kitchen and it was then that Kuber realised he would consume all his wealth. A frantic Kuber then approached Lord Shiva who asked him to serve Ganesha a homemade laddoo made by Maa Paravati. The trick worked and Lord Ganesha was finally satisfied.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here are 3 laddoo recipes you can make to celebrate birth of Lord Ganesha.

1. CHOCOLATE COCONUT LADDOO

(Recipe by Anantikaa R Vig, Founder of Freshly Baked By Anantikaa)

Ingredients

* Condensed milk

* Desiccated coconut

* Dark or milk chocolate

METHOD

- In a non-stick pan, take condensed milk. Switch on the gas and slowly heat the condensed milk.

- Now add the desiccated coconut to it. You need to now mix both the ingredients and cook at low flame for about 2 mins.

- Make sure you let the mixture get cool down for about 5 minutes. The mixture should start leaving the sides.

- Once the mixture become little warm start rolling balls out of the mixture and keep aside. In case if the mixture is sticking to your hand then grease your hands with oil or clarified butter (ghee).

- By using the double boiling method, melt the chocolate. Heat water in a pan and place a bowl full of chocolates on top. You will notice chocolate will slowly start melting. Do not keep them directly on gas or overheat. You can also put in microwave for 30 seconds until chocolate gets melted.

- When chocolate melts halfway turn off the gas. Keep stirring and rest of the chocolate should be melted.

- Once the chocolate melts completely remove the bowl from the water.

- Slowly put coconut balls in the melted dark chocolate mixture and coat it with chocolate. Place it in a plate.

- Sprinkle some desiccated coconut on top of chocolate so that it sticks nicely to balls. Now place the balls in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes till they are set completely.

2. CHOCOLATE TWISTED LADDOO

(Recipe by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

· Dry roasted peanuts - ½ cup

· Dry roasted sesame - ½ cup

· Dry roasted desiccated coconut - ½

· Dark chocolate, chopped - 1 cup (I have used 81% cocoa)

· Fresh juicy dates, deseeded - 1 cup

· Almonds - ¼ cup

· Raisins -1/4 cup

· Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

· Honey - ¼ cup

Instructions

• Put all ingredients into a blender and blend well. Your mixture should look sticky at this point. If your mixture seems too dry to shape, squeeze in a little more honey.

• Make lemon size balls. You will really want to squeeze and mold these tightly to get them into a ball shape. Add few sliced almonds and roasted peanuts or any one of these depending on your liking in the mixture for the crunchy bite.

• Leave them aside for about 30 minutes and get ready to enjoy the flavorful chocolate twisted ladoo. These can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.

3. BESAN COCONUT LADDOO

(Recipe by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Besan - 500 gm

Milk - 100 ml

Sugar - 150 gm

Coconut grated - 50 gm

Ghee - 50 gm

Chopped pistachios - 2 gm

Method

• Add besan to the ghee and roast it well on low flame until the raw smell goes.

• Now add grated coconut and roast it for a minute.

• Add sugar and mix well until the sugar melts. The mixture will become sticky as sugar melts.

• Now, pour the milk slowly and stir the mixture without forming lumps. You can also mix it removing from stove.

• As it starts to thicken, add ghee and stir continuously. The ghee has to incorporate well and ooze out.

• Once everything comes together and becomes non sticky, remove from flame.

• Add chopped nuts on top and let it cool a bit. When warm enough to touch, make it into laddos

• You can also put the mixture into greased plate and cut into desired shapes.

• Arrange it on plate and garnish with chopped pistachio.

