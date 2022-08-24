Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, traffic police make elaborate arrangements
The traffic police said 74 roads will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Ganesha immersion days – second, fifth and tenth day of the festival - from 12pm to 6pm
The Mumbai traffic police are geared up with elaborate arrangements for the 10-day Ganeshotsav beginning August 31.
According to traffic police officers, five traffic police control rooms will be set up at important immersion places - Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park beach, Juhu Chowpatty and Malwani in Malad and Ganesh Ghat-Powai.
The control rooms will become operational from August 31 and continue to function till September 9, when the 10-day religious festival ends.
The traffic police said 74 roads will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Ganesha immersion days – second, fifth and tenth day of the festival - from 12pm to 6pm, whereas 54 roads will be marked as one-way, 57 roads will remain closed for goods vehicles and 114 roads will have parking restrictions during the 10-day period.
Also Read: Maha-Metro opens Babu Genu chowk for traffic ahead of Ganeshotsav
To ensure smooth travel for commuters, the traffic police are erecting watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating traffic flow during Ganesha processions and immersion.
Arrangement for barricading on important roads has been made to segregate procession crowd from others for safety purposes.
Police cranes, those owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and private high-capacity ones will be stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of breakdown of vehicles.
First aid centers will also be set up for medical assistance.
“Approximately 10,644 traffic police personnel and traffic wardens will be deployed for traffic management. The traffic police will also seek assistance from various non-government bodies, including volunteers from civil defense, Anirudha’s Academy of Disaster Management, RSP Teachers, Water Safety Patrol, NSS, scout and guide students,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, traffic.
Apar from the traffic regulations on immersion days, separate temporary traffic regulations and diversions will also be put in place, if needed, to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters near Lalbaugcha Raja in central Mumbai.
