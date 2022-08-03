Maha-Metro opens Babu Genu chowk for traffic ahead of Ganeshotsav
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has opened Babu Genu chowk for vehicular traffic from Monday to avoid congestion during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. The route was closed for Metro work at Mandai station.
“The subway work at Babu Genu chowk near Mahatma Phule Mandai is yet to be completed. For Ganesh festival, we have temporarily stopped the work at the stretch and levelled the road. We will close this road and resume work after the festival,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer (PRO), Maha-Metro on Tuesday.
The 10-day Ganesh festival begins on August 31.
BJP MP Girish Bapat after meeting Mandai Ganesh mandal in July had asked Maha-Metro to open the road for traffic. The stretch was blocked since March 2022.
“As various stalls have been put up for the festive season, including Raksha Bandhan and holy month of Shravan, we decided to open the stretch for public,” said Sonawane.
Metro’s Mandai station is expected to get completed by March 2023. The station falls between Budhwar peth and Swargate. The tunnel excavation work was completed on June 5.
“Maha-Metro has taken the right decision to open the road as it is peak season for us due to coming festivals. Our business was low since last five months as the area was dusty and noisy because of Metro works,” said Subhash Zende, who runs a floral shop on Babu Genu chowk.
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
