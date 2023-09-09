Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while welcoming Ganpati Bappa home

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most significant festivals associated with Lord Krishna is round the corner. Marked as birth of the elephant God, Ganesh Utsav spans for 10 days and is celebrated with much fanfare by his devotees all over the country. The festival is especially celebrated on grand scale in the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and cities of Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Lord Ganesha is worshipped for 10 days during Ganesh Utsav. People also bring idol of Lord Ganesha to their home at the end of the festival, immerse the idol in a water body amid much fanfare. Lord Ganesha is also known as 'Vighnaharta' and is known to remove all the obstacles. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav)

If you are planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home, here're dos and don'ts you should remember.(ANI)

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav begins on September 18 and concludes on September 28. If you are planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home, here're dos and don'ts you should remember.

DOs

Many Ganesha devotees like to make their own idols with a lot of love and dedication. However, one must keep certain points in mind while making Lord Ganesha idol. The idol of Lord Ganesha isn't complete without a ‘mukut’ or crown. So, make sure to add a majestic ‘mukut’ to the idol for good luck and fortune.

Whether you are buying your Ganesha idol from the market or making it at home, make sure Lord Ganesha should be in sitting position. Also, you must ensure that the Ganesha idol also comprises of his companion mouse and also a few ‘modaks’ as this will bring positive energy in the house.

Cover your Ganesha idol with a red ‘chunari’ or cloth while welcoming Bappa home.

While doing the ‘sthapana’ of the Lord Ganesha idol, the auspicious directions are east, west or north-east.

Ganpati Bappa should be welcomed with shankh, bells and a lot of festive-like vibes.

Lord Ganesha idol should be welcomed for 1.5, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11 days, after which visarjan is done

DON'Ts

Lord Ganesha's trunk should not point to right as that represents his stubborn attitude or indicate difficult times. The trunk should always be positioned to the left which represents success and positivity

Lord Ganesha idol should not be left unattended and someone or the other should accompany the lord.

Never immerse Lord Ganesha idol in water without aarti and puja.

Do not have onion, garlic and other tamsic foods after Ganesh stapana. Cook only satvic foods and offer them to Lord Ganesha first.

