Ganga Dussehra 2021: Date, time and significance of Gangavataran

Ganga Dussehra is a major Hindu festival that is celebrated by followers of the Hindu faith in India and across the world. It is one of the most auspicious festivals and marks the descent of the sacred Mother Ganga to Earth, hence Goddess Ganga is worshipped during this period. This festival goes on for a period of 10 days and is also known as Gangavataran, it starts just a day before Nirjala Ekadashi, another important day for Lord Vishnu's devotees.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Ganga descended to the Earth on Dashami in the month of Jyeshtha to free the souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors from a curse.

On this day, devotees take holy dips into the river Ganga as it is believed that a dip in the the holy river washes away all past and present sins. People also believe that the water from the river has medicinal benefits and cures ailments. According to the Hindu calendar1, Ganga Dussehra is in the month of Jyeshtha, during the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon fortnight.

Ganga Dussehra date and time:

Ganga Dussehra is on Sunday, June 20

Dashami tithi begins at 6:45 PM on June 19

Dashami tithi ends at 4:21 PM on June 20

Hasta Nakshatra starts at 9:38 PM on June 18

Hasta Nakshatra ends at 8:29PM on June 19

Vyatipata Yoga begins at 12.29 AM on June 17

Vyatipata Yoga ends at 12.26 PM on June 18

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

This year on account of Covid-19 norms Ganga Dussehra celebrations will not be held, authorities said on Saturday. Hundreds of devotees participate every year in the festival that involves taking a holy dip in Ganga river.

The daylong festivities and the fair were scheduled for June 20 at Shukartal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jayendra Kumar.