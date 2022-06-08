Ganga Dussehra 2022: Best wishes, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on this auspicious day

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated globally. The festival falls during the Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and currently falls in the month of May or June, according to the Panchang. It marks the day Mother Ganga descended to Earth to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. Hence, the goddess is worshipped during this period. On Ganga Dussehra, devotees take a bath in the Ganges to wash all their sins, offer charity and pray to Maa Ganga for her blessings. This year, Ganga Dussehra falls on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Dashami Tithi will begin at 8:21 am on June 9, 2022, and end at 7:25 am on June 10, 2022.

If you and your family are marking this festival, then we have rounded up some wishes, messages and greetings for you to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Ganga Dussehra: Date, time and significance of Gangavataran)

Ganga Dussehra 2022 Best Wishes, Messages and Greetings

On this blessed occasion of Ganga Dussehra, may Maa Ganga always bring happiness and positivity to your life. Sending warm wishes on Ganga Dussehra to you and your family.

Let us celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra by offering our heartfelt prayers to Maa Ganga and seeking her blessings. Shubh Ganga Dussehra.

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, I extend warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you enjoy this special occasion by offering prayers to the holy Ganga river.

May Ganga Maiya is always there to protect you from all the negativities and bless you with joys and glory. Shubh Ganga Dussehra to you and your family.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, here's extending my warm greetings and heartfelt best wishes to you and your loved ones.

The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra have to be the best because without Maa Ganga our world is incomplete. Shubh Ganga Dussehra to you.

May Goddess Ganga bless you and your family with prosperity, happiness, health and wealth on this auspicious day. Shubh Ganga Dussehra to you and your family.

Let us remember Maa Ganga on this auspicious day and thank her for all the blessings she has showered on us. Wishing everyone a very blessed Ganga Dussehra.

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, let us come together and celebrate this auspicious day when Maa Ganga blessed our Earth. Shubh Ganga Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

Warm greetings on Ganga Dussehra to you and your family. May you celebrate this auspicious occasion by thanking Maa Ganga for all her blessings.