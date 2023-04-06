Good Friday 2023: Why you shouldn't greet anyone a 'Happy Good Friday'

Good Friday 2023: The auspicious day of the Christian community is slated to be celebrated on April 7 this year. Every year, Good Friday is observed by the Christian community all over the world. One of the most significant days of the Christian community, Good Friday is observed as a day of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice for humanity. However, even though it is referred to as Good Friday, it is not a day of happiness. Hence, it is advised to not greet anyone saying ‘Happy Good Friday’ on this day. But why is it not a happy day even though it is called good? Let’s have a look.

Good Friday: Why you shouldn't greet anyone 'Happy Good Friday'(Unsplash)

What happened on Good Friday?

It is believed that Jesus Christ sacrificed his own life to redeem the sins of humanity on this day. He got mocked and beaten up brutally by the Roman soldiers, and after that, Jesus was crucified on Calvary mountain, on the day of good Friday. However, it is called Good Friday due to various reasons. There are several theories stating the reasons. One theory states that it is referred to as Good friday because of the holy act of Jesus Christ as he sacrificed his life for humanity. Some believe that the Good in Good Friday actually refers to God.

Why shouldn’t you greet someone saying, ‘Happy Good Friday’?

Good Friday is one of the most significant says for the Christian community all over the world. However, we should not wish our friends Happy Good Friday, because it is indeed a sad day of Jesus Christ being crucified. Instead, we can send text messages saying – Have a blessed Good Friday. It is believed that Gd loved the world so much and that we wanted to protect the people who believe in him, tjhat he sacrificed his only begotten son, to save others from perishing. On this day, Christians visit service at the church to remember the sacrifice that Jesus Christ did for humanity. Some even refrain from eating to observe the day of mourning and sorrow.

