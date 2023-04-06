Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Good Friday 2023: Why you shouldn't greet anyone a 'Happy Good Friday'

Good Friday 2023: Why you shouldn't greet anyone a 'Happy Good Friday'

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 06, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Good Friday 2023: Even though it's called Good Friday, it is not a happy day – in fact, it’s a day of mourning and sorrow.

Good Friday 2023: The auspicious day of the Christian community is slated to be celebrated on April 7 this year. Every year, Good Friday is observed by the Christian community all over the world. One of the most significant days of the Christian community, Good Friday is observed as a day of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice for humanity. However, even though it is referred to as Good Friday, it is not a day of happiness. Hence, it is advised to not greet anyone saying ‘Happy Good Friday’ on this day. But why is it not a happy day even though it is called good? Let’s have a look.

Good Friday: Why you shouldn't greet anyone 'Happy Good Friday'(Unsplash)
Good Friday: Why you shouldn't greet anyone 'Happy Good Friday'(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Good Friday 2023: All you need to know about the 7 days of Holy Week

What happened on Good Friday?

It is believed that Jesus Christ sacrificed his own life to redeem the sins of humanity on this day. He got mocked and beaten up brutally by the Roman soldiers, and after that, Jesus was crucified on Calvary mountain, on the day of good Friday. However, it is called Good Friday due to various reasons. There are several theories stating the reasons. One theory states that it is referred to as Good friday because of the holy act of Jesus Christ as he sacrificed his life for humanity. Some believe that the Good in Good Friday actually refers to God.

Why shouldn’t you greet someone saying, ‘Happy Good Friday’?

Good Friday is one of the most significant says for the Christian community all over the world. However, we should not wish our friends Happy Good Friday, because it is indeed a sad day of Jesus Christ being crucified. Instead, we can send text messages saying – Have a blessed Good Friday. It is believed that Gd loved the world so much and that we wanted to protect the people who believe in him, tjhat he sacrificed his only begotten son, to save others from perishing. On this day, Christians visit service at the church to remember the sacrifice that Jesus Christ did for humanity. Some even refrain from eating to observe the day of mourning and sorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
christian jesus christ festival + 1 more
christian jesus christ festival
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out