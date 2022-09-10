Grandparents' Day 2022: Date, history, significance

Grandparents the best grownup as no one makes the world a little softer, warmer and kinder than them. Observed for 43 years now, Grandparents' Day marks the bond between grandparents and grandchildren and is celebrated to honor and recognize the wisdom, love and contributions of our grandparents in our lives, be it tying the family together, connecting family to its past or passing on important values, beliefs and ideals to future generations.

Date:

Founded by Jacob Reingold and Marian McQuade, the date for Grandparents Day' this year falls on September 11. However, Brazil marks an annual celebration of Grandparents Day or "Dia dos avós" on July 26, Mexico on August 28, Australia on the last Sunday of October and Singapore dedicates a holiday to celebrate grandparents on the fourth Sunday of November.

History and significance:

In 1961, during the White House Conference on Aging, Jacob Reingold was inspired to focus on the role of grandparents in society hence, he held the first Grandparents Day at his retirement home later that year.The Grandparents Day was made into an official holiday in the same year by the New York borough of the Bronx.

Later, in 1970, Mrs. Marian McQuade began to petition for the government to proclaim a day for grandparents and not only wanted to educate the youth about the importance of seniors and the contributions they have made throughout history but also urged them to “adopt” a grandparent and learn more about their lives, challenges and desires for the future. In 1973, the first Grandparents Day was proclaimed in West Virginia and in 1978, bill to proclaim National Grandparents Day was signed by US President Jimmy Carter according to whom, “The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our Nation to their children and grandchildren.”

Grandparents Day is an opportunity to treasure the special connection that grandparents and children have and spend some quality family time together.