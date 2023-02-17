Happy Flirt Day 2023: Know the date, history and significance of the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week

After Valentine's Week, which is dedicated to the celebration of love, comes Anti-Valentine's Week. While during Valentine's Week, couples shower their beloved with love, care and affection, Anti-Valentine's Week is dedicated to celebrating singlehood. This is the time when people who totally hate all the hype leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14 celebrate their singlehood by saying goodbye to bad memories of toxic exes by indulging in self-pampering, doing things they love, and flirting away. The Anti-Valentine's Week days are - Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. On the fourth day, people celebrate Flirt Day.

Flirt Day 2023 Date:

Flirt Day is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 18 each year. This year, it falls on Saturday.

Flirt Day 2023 Significance and History:

Flirting makes us hopeful of receiving or giving love. The word flirting originates from the French word 'Fleurette'. It means to seduce someone by dropping flower petals. It was first used in 16th-century poems. Flirting celebrates the notion of love as it lets us open our hearts and minds to new experiences.

The fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, Flirt Day or Flirting Day is dedicated to flirting - a stepping stone into romance. If you are single and ready to mingle, this is the day for you. So, if you have a crush on someone or like someone, this is the day to take that first step and let that special someone know about your feelings. You can even indulge in a bit of healthy flirting. Additionally, one should always keep in mind the other person's comfort while flirting with them - know where to draw the line.

Flirt Day 2023 Celebrations:

You can celebrate Flirt Day by inviting your crush for a dinner outing, cooking their favourite meal at home, going on a dating app to unravel new experiences, mustering up the courage to message your crush or dressing up to go for an outing with your crush.