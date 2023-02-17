Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Flirting Day 2023: Healthy ways to flirt with your crush

Flirting Day 2023: Healthy ways to flirt with your crush

Published on Feb 17, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Flirting with your crush can be a fun and exciting way to show your interest, but it's important to do it in a way that is respectful, appropriate, and healthy. Here are some healthy ways to flirt with your crush.

On the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, people celebrate "Flirting Day" on February 18 as a way to enjoy the single life and engage in lighthearted interactions with others. (Pexels)
Flirting Day 2023: Following the end of Valentine's Week, which is a time for showing love and affection to your significant other, comes Anti-Valentine's Week. Which is an occasion celebrated by those who are not in a romantic relationship or who simply do not enjoy Valentine's Day. This week is a chance for people to express their independence and embrace their single status. The week starts on February 15 and ends on February 21, with each day having a different theme. On the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, people celebrate "Flirting Day" on February 18 as a way to enjoy the single life and engage in lighthearted interactions with others. (Also read: Anti-Valentine makeover: Beauty enhancing tips to try in Anti-Valentine's Week )

1. Use humour: Making your crush laugh is a great way to break the ice and create a positive connection. Just make sure your humour is light-hearted and not offensive or sarcastic.

2. Be genuine: Don't try to be someone you're not or pretend to be interested in things you don't actually care about. Instead, be true to yourself and let your crush see the real you.

3. Show interest in their interests: Ask your crush questions about their hobbies, passions, and interests. This not only shows that you care about what they have to say but also gives you a chance to learn more about them.

4. Compliment them: Everyone likes to feel good about themselves, so giving your crush a genuine compliment can be a great way to show your interest and boost their confidence.

5. Respect their boundaries: Flirting should never cross the line into harassment or make your crush feel uncomfortable. Always respect their boundaries and be mindful of their feelings.

6. Keep it light and playful: Flirting is supposed to be fun and lighthearted, so don't take things too seriously. Keep the conversation playful and enjoy the moment.

Remember, healthy flirting is about building a connection and showing your interest in a positive and respectful way. Be confident, be yourself, and have fun!

