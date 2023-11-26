Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurpurab best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti: The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is right around the corner. In 2023, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. This year, it is the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was born on the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik, per the Hindu calendar. It usually falls in October and November, as per the Gregorian calendar. If you are celebrating the holy day, we have curated some best wishes which you can share with your loved ones over social media. Scroll through to check them out.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status to share with loved ones. (HT Photo)

Happy Gurpurab to you and your family. (HT Photo)

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) 2023 Wishes, Images, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes and Facebook Status:

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's spiritual teachings enlighten you, and may you obtain whatever you wish for. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 27 this year. (HT Photo)

Always remember that Guru Nanak Dev Ji lives in our hearts. Do live in the bliss of Guruji's care. Happy Gurpurab!

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." - Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Also known as Gurpurab, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (HT Photo)

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji encourage you to achieve all your dreams, bless you with peace and shower you with eternal happiness and joy. Happy Gurpurab!

I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, was born on the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik. (HT Photo)

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

This year, it is the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (HT Photo)

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings are a blessing and healing aid to everybody's life. May you use those teachings in every step of your life. Happy Gurpurab!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is one of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus. He is highly revered by the Sikh community. (HT Photo)

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over the other shore" - Guru Nanak Dev Ji.