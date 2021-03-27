Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Holi 2021: Steps to download and share WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS
Happy Holi 2021: Steps to download and share WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS

Happy Holi 2021: WhatsApp has a fresh batch of quirky, fun and interactive stickers for Android and iOS users and here’s how you can download and send them across to wish family, friends and loved ones on the festival of colours
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Happy Holi 2021: Steps to download and share WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS(Twitter/tag_image)

The Covid-19 pandemic has once again dampened the Holi 2021 celebrations which is due in India on March 29 and as the protocols call for social distancing, most of the people will find it difficult to step out of their houses owing to the lockdown. However, WhatsApp has a fresh batch of quirky, fun and interactive stickers for Android and iOS phones that you can download and send across to wish family, friends and loved ones on the festival of colours to stay connected and wish each other a ‘Happy Holi’ with a slight hint of gulaal.

Here’s how Android users can send Happy Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp chats:

Open Whatsapp and go to the chat window of a friend or family member whom you want to send the stickers to. Tap the smiley icon on the text bar and hit the sticker icon at the bottom.

Press the ‘+’ icon on the right corner and it will direct you to the sticker library. Scroll till you find the ‘Get more stickers’ option and tap on it.

Google Play Store will open on your smartphone and now you can search for Holi-themed stickers with the keywords ‘Holi WhatsApp Stickers' or 'WhatsApp Stickers for Holi.'

Select the Holi 2021 theme sticker pack of your choice and download the ones you like. Once downloaded, finish the installation by clicking on the option - 'Add to WhatsApp'.

Open WhatsApp chat of your friend or family member and click on the emojis option and then the stickers option. This section contains all the existing stickers along with the new downloaded ones.

Send them to the people you want to wish a ‘Happy Holi’.

Here’s how iOS users can send Happy Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp chats:

Launch Whatsapp. Open the chat window of your friend or family member whom you want to send the sticker to.

Tap on the text bar and click on the sticker tab on the right which will then show all the sticker options available on Whatsapp.

If a sticker pack pertaining to your need is available, download it. You can also save the Holi stickers sent by other people on WhatsApp groups or individual chats and once downloaded, these will start showing up in your stickers library.

You can share the same using your iOS device since it does not come with its own set of Holi stickers nor supports any third-party apps to download some.

