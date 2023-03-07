Happy Holi 2023: Best wishes, images, WhatsApp status, messages and greetings to celebrate Holi the festival of colours

Holi 2023: The festival of colours, Holi, is here. This year, Holi falls on March 8. Hindus celebrate the grand festival with their friends, family and neighbours by smearing colours or Gulal on each other's faces, throwing water balloons or using toy guns filled with coloured water, decorating their homes, and more. On Holi, mouth-watering dishes and sweets like Gujiya are prepared at home and enjoyed after the festival. Another way to mark this special occasion is by sending best wishes and greetings to your near and dear ones over WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. We have curated some wishes, images, WhatsApp statuses, messages and greetings to celebrate Holi - the festival of colours. Check them out below.

Happy Holi 2023. (HT Photo)

Holi 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages and Greetings:

Holi hai! May your life be as vibrant and colourful as a Bollywood Holi scene. Have a happy and memorable Holi!

Holi Hai !!!! (HT Photo)

Happy Holi to you and your family. May you celebrate the day with joy, laughter and togetherness.

I wish that the festival of colours comes into your life with a lot of joy and happiness. May you get to enjoy Holi with Gujiyas and Thandai. Happy Holi.

This year, Holi falls on March 8. (HT Photo)

May the festival of colours build a stronger-than-ever bond between you and your loved ones. Happy Holi.

With water pistols, water balloons and a lot of colours, kickstart your celebrations of the festival of colours. Happy Holi.

Holi is the celebration of victory of good over evil. (HT Photo)

May God bless you with joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Wishing you and your loved ones a very colourful Holi.

Over a glass of Thandai and a platter of lip-smacking sweet dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness.

People celebrate Holi with colours or Gulal. (HT Photo)

May you forget all your worries, enjoy the festival of colours to the fullest, and be blessed with happiness, laughter and a smile. Happy Holi.

Rango se milti hai khushi aur khushi se milta hai dher saara pyaar. Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubkamnayein. Happy Holi.

On this day, friends and family smear each other's faces with Gulal. (HT Photo)

May your life be as colourful as the rainbow and filled with endless happiness and success. Happy Holi!

Rang se bhi rangeen zindagi hai humari, rangeeli rahe yeh bandagi hai humari! Happy Holi.

On Holi, mouth-watering dishes and sweets like Gujiya are prepared at home (HT Photo)

This Holi, may evil leave your home and prosperity and joy walk in. Happy Holi.

