Holi 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, celeb-inspired outfits to have a blast on Holi bash

The festival of colours - Holi - is right around the corner. It marks the victory of good over evil and falls on March 8 this year. People celebrate the occasion with flowers, smearing each other's faces with colours or Gulal or filling balloons and toy guns with water. They also get together with friends and family after celebrating Rango wali Holi to eat delicious dishes, gorge on mouth-watering sweets or do fun party activities. So, if you and your loved ones are planning to get together for an after-Holi party, you have to put your best fashion foot forward. And we have some great suggestions straight from your favourite celebrities closets. This list features stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Keep scrolling to steal some styling tips.

What to wear on Holi 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Wearing white is a customary dress code for Holi parties. And Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's traditional ensemble will definitely add a fun twist to this ritual. Priyanka wore this anarkali to attend a Holi party hosted by Ambanis in 2020. Nick Jonas accompanied her to the bash in a coordinated, serving outfit ideas for couples. While Priyanka wore a Banarasi cotton tiered kurta with a multi-coloured bead yoke and fabric detailing with matching pants and embroidered dupatta, Nick chose a white Khadi kurta with neon Jaipuri silk embroidery, Aligarhi pants and yellow mules.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty recently set the internet ablaze with her sensuous look in a statement white saree and a stylish blouse. The star wore the ensemble for an event in Mumbai. It comes pre-draped with a low-rise waist, thigh-high slit on the side, and floor-sweeping pallu draped to reveal her toned midriff. Shilpa wore it with an embellished bralette blouse featuring a bust jewel and a plunging neckline. She styled it with smoky eyes, dewy skin, minimal makeup, stacked Bohemian bracelets, rings, and dainty earrings.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's ivory embroidered outfits are perfect for late-night Holi parties with your friends. While Ananya wears a saree with a bandeau-style blouse, Sara looks gorgeous in a peplum-style kurta and sharara pants. Their minimal glam, striking jewellery and open wavy locks add an ethereal charm to the ethnic style moment.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's is for people who like minimal aesthetics and follow the 'less is more' mantra. She wore a Chikankari net saree with a sleeveless blouse styled with tan Kolhapuri high heels, ornate jhumkis, matching rings, flower-adorned sleek bun, a dainty bindi, kohl-lined eyes, pink lip shade, and minimal makeup. This is surely a statement-making look and should be a part of your wardrobe.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's statement six yards is for adding floral charm to your Holi celebrations. The actor wears a ruffled mint green saree decorated with a red and green floral print in the post. She styled it with an embellished sleeveless bralette blouse, oxidised silver chunky bracelets, statement rings, matching hoop earrings, nath, necklace and a mang tika. Minimal makeup and wavy open tresses rounded it off.