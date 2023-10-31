Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with your partner, loved ones on Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth (Karva Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi) is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik across the country, especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This year, it falls on November 1. On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat from dawn till moonrise for their husbands' long lives. They don't drink water and eat food throughout the day, pray to Karwa Mata, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya, worship the Moon, and break the fast after offering Arghaya to the Moon. After praying to the Moon, women eat a morsel of food and drink a sip of water from their husbands' hands.

Karwa Chauth 2023 best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your partner and loved ones. (HT Photo)

Karwa Chauth falls on November 1 this year. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are marking Karwa Chauth, you can make it extra special by sharing wishes, messages, greetings and photos with your partner and loved ones. Check out wishes, images, messages, and greetings for Karva Chauth inside.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

On this auspicious day, may the divine couple, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, shower their blessings upon our marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is observed by married women to pray for their husbands' long lives. (HT Photo)

May the Karwa Chauth fast you observe for your husband be a reflection of your unwavering commitment to your love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

On this Karwa Chauth night, may the tinkling of your bangles and hues of mehendi bring you good luck! Happy Karwa Chauth.

Women observe a nirjala vrat from dawn to moonrise on Karwa Chauth. (HT Photo)

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. May the Almighty bless us with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

I see you, and my fast is complete. There's one Moon in the sky and one in front of me. I couldn't have asked for anything more. Thank you, love, for all your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Married women pray to Karwa Mata, Lord Shiva, Maa Paravti, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya on this day. (HT Photo)

Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth.

On this Karwa Chauth, may your love shine as bright as the Moon and your bond be as unbreakable as the fast you observe. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Women also do solah sringar and apply mehendi/henna on their hands during the Karwa Chauth Puja. (HT Photo)

As you break your fast tonight, may your love be renewed, and your bond grow stronger. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The Moon is shining brightly to bless our love. I hope we have a happy and fulfilling life together. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated popularly in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. (HT Photo)

Sending warm wishes for a day filled with affection, devotion, and cherished moments. Happy Karwa Chauth.

