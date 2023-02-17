Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Auspicious Mahashivratri wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Maha Shivratri or Mahashivratri, which literally translates to the great night of Lord Shiva, is one of the biggest and most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with much pomp. On this auspicious day, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati got married. Hence, it holds immense importance in the Hindu religion. This auspicious occasion is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically falling in late February or early March. This year, it falls on February 18. Devotees observe a fast, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, visit temples, prepare special bhog, and chant 'Om Namah Shivaya'. Young girls also keep fast on Maha Shivratri to wish for a groom like Lord Shiva.

Om Namah Shivaya. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are observing Maha Shivratri or Mahashivratri on February 18, make it extra auspicious by sharing best wishes, messages, greetings and images on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check out our curated list below.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity to your life. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri falls on the auspicious occasion of the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. (HT Photo)

Lord Shiva will always clear the darkness for us. Just keep the faith. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health. Shubh Maha Shivratri.

This year, Maha Shivratri falls on February 18. (HT Photo)

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a happy and prosperous celebration!

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of your heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri celebrates Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's union. (HT Photo)

Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Please bless us with happy and peaceful life and noble wisdom. May there be prosperity in every home. Shubh Maha Shivratri!

Om Namah Shivaya! May Lord Shiva remind you of all the strengths you possess to work harder in life and achieve what you desire. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. (HT Photo)

May Lord Shiva's many blessings bring you happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Experience the mystical beauty of the Lord Shiva and Parvati on this auspicious day. May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity.

Shubh Maha Shivratri. (HT Photo)

May you and your loved ones always be surrounded by the love and blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.

