Maha Shivratri 2023: Is Mahashivratri on Feb 18 or 19? Know shubh muhurat here

Maha Shivratri happens only once every year, in February or March, which is the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer and is considered auspicious by the Hindu community as it is believed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti whom the devotees consider as the embodiment of love, power and oneness. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

While Shiva signifies Purusha - which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti - which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation and the festival of Mahashivratri is also a reminder of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life.

This year, the auspicious festival of Maha Shivaratri falls on February 18, 2023. Read below the auspicious timings of the festival according to Drik Panchang.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins 08:02 pm on Feb 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends 04:18 pm on Feb 19, 2023

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time 06:13 pm to 09:24 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time 09:24 pm to 12:35 am, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time 12:35 am to 03:46 am, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time 03:46 am to 06:56 am, Feb 19

Nishita Kaal Puja Time 12:09 am to 01:00 am, Feb 19

On this day, the devotees of Shiva observe a full day fast and perform special pujas in temples. Drik Panchang says that on Shivratri day, after finishing morning rituals, devotees should take Sankalp to observe a full day fast and have food the next day.

They should also seek the blessings of Lord Shiva to finish the fast without any interference. Additionally, before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple, devotees should take a second bath in the evening.