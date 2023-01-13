Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

Makar Sankranti 2023: One of the biggest festivals observed in India with immense splendour and significance for Hindus is Makar Sankranti. The festival will take place this year on January 15, 2023. In the scriptures, it is considered fortunate for perseverance, worship, generosity, and sacrifice. Makar Sankranti, also called Sankranthi, is a festival that honours the Sun God Lord Surya and marks the Sun's transition into the Capricorn Zodiac sign (zodiac sign). It marks the beginning of the harvest season when people happily share and worship new crops. Makar Sankranti is observed as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarayanan in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, according to Drik Panchang. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals and all you want to know )

As the festival approaches, we've put together a collection of greetings, images, and messages for you to share with your loved ones to express your best wishes and goodwill. Scroll down to check it out:

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the harvest season

Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti. May the festival bring you joy, prosperity and good luck.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, may the divine light of the sun guide you towards success and happiness. Wishing you a joyous Makar Sankranti.

May the comfort of til and the sweetness of gur bring you peace. Greetings on Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti

This Makar Sankranti, may your success soar high like your kites. Cheers to Uttarayan!

Wishing you a blessed Makar Sankranti. May the bright colours of kites paint this day with smiles and joy for you and your loved ones.

On this day, I pray that our friendship soars as high as our kites. HappyMakar Sankranti!

May the colours of joy, jubilation, and pleasure shine upon you and your life! Wish you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope you enjoy all of your favourite dishes today and enjoy the sweet flavour of gud. Warm Sankranti greetings from my family to yours!

On this Surya festival, may the sun be grinning at you and showering you with plenty of joy and wealth. Greetings on Makar Sankranti!