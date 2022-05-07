Happy Mother's Day 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, wishes for mom

When Maya Angelou said, "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of a rainbow" we all rooted for it because our mothers dare all things and crush down remorselessly all that stands in their path of love and even when we are a disgusting little blister one could ever imagine, our mothers still think that we are wonderful. In order to honour maternal bonds, motherhood and role of mothers in the society, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India which falls on May 8 this year but is usually celebrated on different dates around the world in the months of March and May.

Mother’s Day celebrations began in 1908 when Anna Jarvis had a memorial for her mother in St. Andrews Methodist Church in West Virginia which now has the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to commemorate Mother’s Day as a recognised holiday to her mother Ann Reese Jarvis, who was a peace activist and took care of soldiers on both sides of the American Civil war and created Mother’s Day work clubs to address public health issues.

Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”. If you are looking to express your sentiments to your mom this Mother's Day, we got you sorted with this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status.

1. Growing up I don’t think I realised just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us and I admire you all the more. Thank you for making my childhood such a special one! I love you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day!

2. Mom, I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me, and a fantastic grandmother to my children. We all love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day!

3. Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Although we’re far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say.

4. Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!

5. In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love. Happy Mother’s Day, mom!

6. Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Happy Mother’s Day! Have a great day today.

7. I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

8. I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom.

9. Your smile brightens each day and makes it better than the last. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

10. It’s my time to tell you how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring, loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day, Mom!