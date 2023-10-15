Happy Navratri 2023: Shardiya Navratri wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones to honour Maa Durga

Navratri begins today. The nine-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri starts on October 15 and ends on October 24. Hindus worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri - during these days. The festival falls during the autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Shardiya Navratri, you can make it extra special and honour Maa Durga by sharing wishes, messages, greetings and images with them. We have curated a list of greetings you can send them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Scroll through to check them out.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

Shardiya Navratri will be celebrate this year from October 15 to October 24. Here are wishes, images, messages and greetings to celebrate. (HT Photo)

May Goddess Durga bless you with energy and courage to overcome any difficult situation. Happy Navratri.

May the nine days of the festival usher in a tapestry of hope, joy, and boundless happiness for you and your cherished family. Wishing you a blessed Navratri!

As we seek Maa Durga's blessings in this festive season, I wish you and your family a life full of abundance, joy, and laughter.

Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because Goddess Durga has arrived to bless you. Happy Navratri.

Embrace the enchanting aura of Maa Durga and receive her divine blessings. Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous festival. Happy Navratri.

May the great Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri

May this Navratri be the harbinger of joy and prosperity in your home and heart. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.

There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri!

May the world be filled with peace and joy, and may you leave behind all your stress and worries during this festival. Happy Navratri.

As you fast and pray during these nine auspicious days of Navratri, may your devotion be rewarded with divine blessings from Maa Durga. Happy Navratri.

