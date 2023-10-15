Navratri 2023 Ghatasthapana: Rules, dos and don'ts, shubh muhurat, rituals and more for Day 1 of Shardiya Navratri

The nine-day festival of Navratri starts on October 15 this year and will last till October 24. The one celebrated this month in autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin is Shardiya Navratri. Maa Durga's devotees mark this festival with fervour. They worship the nine forms of Adi Shakti - Navdurgas - during this period. The avatars are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Hindus worship Maa Shailputri on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. Another significant ritual of this day is known as Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Scroll through to learn about the Ghatasthapana rules, dos and don'ts, shubh muhurat, rituals and more. Know the Ghatasthapana rules, dos and don'ts, shubh muhurat, and rituals.

Navratri 2023 Ghatasthapana Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana ritual should be performed on October 15, the first day of Shardiya Navratri. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat falls during Abhijit Muhurat on Pratipada Tithi during the prohibited Chitra Nakshatra. The Shubh Muhurat for the Ghatasthapana begins at 11:44 am and ends at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Pratipada Tithi starts on October 14 at 11:24 pm and ends on October 16 at 12:32 am. Chitra Nakshatra begins on October 14 at 4:24 pm and ends on October 15 at 6:13 pm. Lastly, the Vaidhriti Yoga starts on October 14 at 10:25 am and ends on October 15 at 10:25 am.

Navratri 2023 Ghatasthapana Rules, Dos and Don'ts:

Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of the nine-day festival of Navratri. It is the ritual of invocation of Goddess Shakti. It is believed that performing Ghatasthapana at the wrong time can bring the wrath of the Goddess Shakti. Moreover, performing the ritual is prohibited during Amavasya and nighttime. The most auspicious period to do Ghatasthapana is during the first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. One can also perform the rituals during Abhijit Muhurta.

Navratri 2023 Ghatasthapana Rituals:

The samagri required for Ghatasthapana are saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, bel patra, amrapatra, the picture of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, mustard. The ritual begins by installing a pot at a sanctified place at home, with a lamp lit inside for nine days. Devotees should then take a pan with mud and navadhanya seeds and add water. Place a Kalasha filled with Gangajal inside the plate and fill it with coins, supari, and akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder). Cover it with five mango leaves and a coconut. Lastly, worship Maa Shailputri and Maa Durga and place an oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, sweets, and a special bhog of Desi Ghee.

