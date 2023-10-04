Hindu Calendar October 2023: Shardiya Navratri, Solar Eclipse, Dussehra to Maha Navami; see complete list of festivals

October is a month to rejoice for Hindus, as many auspicious festivals fall during this time. It is also known as the holiday season. This year, during October, holy occasions like Dussehra, Navratri, Durga Puja, Shardiya Navratri, Shraddha, and many more will be marked by devotees. These festivals hold much significance and are celebrated across the country and among Hindus globally. According to Drik Panchang, this year, while Pitru Paksha will continue till October 14, Navratri - dedicated to Maa Durga - will begin on October 15. Dussehra will follow up on the tenth of Navratri and will mark the victory of good over evil. Additionally, the last Lunar and Solar Eclipse of 2023 will also take place in October. Know all the dates of these festivals and more below.

