Hindu Calendar October 2023: Shardiya Navratri, Solar Eclipse, Dussehra to Maha Navami; see complete list of festivals
October 2023 Hindu Calendar: October is an auspicious month of many festivals. Here's a complete list of all the Hindu festivals that fall in this month.
October is a month to rejoice for Hindus, as many auspicious festivals fall during this time. It is also known as the holiday season. This year, during October, holy occasions like Dussehra, Navratri, Durga Puja, Shardiya Navratri, Shraddha, and many more will be marked by devotees. These festivals hold much significance and are celebrated across the country and among Hindus globally. According to Drik Panchang, this year, while Pitru Paksha will continue till October 14, Navratri - dedicated to Maa Durga - will begin on October 15. Dussehra will follow up on the tenth of Navratri and will mark the victory of good over evil. Additionally, the last Lunar and Solar Eclipse of 2023 will also take place in October. Know all the dates of these festivals and more below.
October 2023 Hindu Calendar:
Here's a complete list of all the festivals falling in the month of October 2023.
October 4, Wednesday- Shashthi Shraddha
October 5, Thursday- Saptami Shraddha
October 6, Friday- Jivitputrika Vrat or Jitiya Vrat, conclusion of Mahalakshmi Vrat, Kalashtami
October 7, Saturday - Navami Shraddha, Matri Navami Shraddha
October 10, Tuesday - Indira Ekadashi, Magha Shraddha
October 11, Wednesday: Buddh Pradosh Vrat
October 12, Thursday- Monthly Shivratri
October 14, Saturday - Pitra Visarjan, Chaturdashi Shraddha, Amavasya Shraddha, Sarva Pitru Amavasya, Mahalaya
October 14, Saturday - Solar Eclipse [Surya Grahan]
October 15, Sunday - Sharadiya Navratri begins, Kalash Sthapana
October 18, Wednesday - Tula Sankranti, Vinayaka Chaturthi
October 20, Friday - Durga Puja begins
October 22, Sunday - Durgashtami
October 23, Monday - Maha Navami, Durga Navami, Navratri Havan
October 24, Tuesday: Vijayadashmi / Dussehra, Durga Puja ends
October 26, Thursday - Guru Pradosh Vrat
October 28, Saturday - Sharad Purnima, Kojagari Purnima
October 28, Saturday - Lunar Eclipse [Chandra Grahan]
October 29, Sunday - Kartik month begins