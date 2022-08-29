Happy Onam 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Happy Onam 2022: The 10-day harvest festival of Kerala - Onam - calls for celebrations and much pomp. It is marked in the month of Chingam, between August and September, according to the Malayali calendar. The festivities are celebrated throughout the state by observing various traditions and welcoming the legendary and kind-hearted King Mahabali. Onam celebrations begin with Atham. This year, Atham falls on August 30, 2022, and Onam or Thiruvonam will be observed on September 8, Thursday.

If you and your loved ones are observing Onam, here are a few wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Onam 2022: When is Onam? Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about the harvest festival)

Onam 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam.

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala. (HT Photo)

It is time to celebrate the harvest festival and welcome King Mahabali. Let's decorate our homes with pookalams and make delicious Onam Sadhya, keeping the spirit of the festival alive. Happy Onam.

May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true. Happy Onam.

Onam marks the return of King Mahabali to Kerala. (HT Photo)

May the spirit of the Onam festival guide and light your way path to a prosperous and happy future. Have a blessed Onam.

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I wish the colours and beautiful lights fill your home and heart with happiness and joy. Happy Onam.

This year, Onam or Thiruvonam will be observed on September 8, Thursday. (HT Photo)

It's Onam! So, let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival. Happy Onam.

Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam.

Onam is marked in the month of Chingam, between August and September. (HT Photo)

Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for. Happy Onam.

May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfil all that you desire. I wish happiness for you and your loved ones. Happy Onam.

Onam is observed for 10 days. (HT Photo)

This Onam, I pray to King Mahabali to bless you and your family with good health and happiness. Happy Onam.