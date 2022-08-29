Onam 2022: All you need to know about the 10 days of Onam

Onam 2022: Onam is here to mark Kerala's annual harvest festival. It is the biggest festival in the Indian state of Kerala. It falls during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep) and marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. It's a celebration of Malayali culture and tradition and celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The ten-day Onam Carnival showcases the best of Malayali history and culture. Onam, the harvest festival in Kerala, is known for its intricately painted Pookalam, delicious Onasadya, stunning Snake Boat Race, and unique Kaikottikali dance. These are just a few of its most notable attractions. The festival brings together a multitude of colours and flavours from across God’s Own Country, and the celebrations reach their apex on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam. Here is all you need to know about the 10 days of the Onam festival. (Also read: Onam 2022: Puja rituals, shubh muhurat and all you need to know )

Atham- August 30, 2022

Atham is the first day of festivities in the ten-day-long Onam carnival and marks the preparation of the day Mahabali returns to his kingdom. At the Vamanamoorthy Thirrikara Temple and throughout Kochi, grand processions like the Athachamayam are held. As each day of Onam passes, people continue to build layers of Pookalam (made of yellow petals), beginning with the base layer known as Athapoo.

Chithira- August 31, 2022

The Pookalam receives two more layers of orange and yellow blooms on the second day of the festival. On Chithira, Malayalis from all over the world frequently visit temples.

Chodhi - September 1, 2022

People purchase new clothing and give jewellery to their loved ones on this day. Men choose to buy mundu, while boys prefer Pattu Pavada, and women prefer to wear Kasavi Saree. To commemorate the event, which is also referred to as Onakkodi, a further layer of flowers is added to the Pookalam.

Vishakam- Spetember 2, 2022

On the fourth day, Malayalis start preparing for Onasadya by stocking their homes with the season's first-ever crop. Families want to celebrate the auspicious day with a variety of foods.

Anizham- september 3, 2022

On the Pamba River, the renowned boat race competition Vallamkali is held to commemorate the fifth day of Onam.

Thriketa- September 4, 2022

During Thriketa, families go to their ancestral houses and temples to ask for blessings. In the meantime, the Pookalam is embellished with new blooms.

Moolam- September 5, 2022

From this day forward, Onasadya is offered in all of Kochi's temples. In Kerala, a variety of folk dances, such as Pulikali and Kaikottukali, are performed.

Pooradam- September 6, 2022

The Pookalam grows larger on the seventh day as more blooms are added each day. Clay statues of Mahabali and Vamana are positioned in the centre of the Pookalam to begin the Pooradam ritual. According to legend, Mahabali was extended an invitation to visit every home by that gesture.

Uthradam- September 7, 2022

All believers in Kerala undertake extraordinary preparations to honour Mahabali's arrival, which is also known as the First Onam. There are several recipes made with recently harvested fresh fruits and vegetables.

Thiruvonam

On the final day of the event, known as Thiruvonam, people paint rice flour batter on their front doors to welcome King Mahabali. Families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast.

