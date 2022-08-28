Onam 2022: Puja rituals, shubh muhurat and all you need to know

Onam 2022: Onam is an annual harvest festival in Kerala. One of Kerala's most anticipated and significant festivals, it represents the annual return of the demon king Mahabali. Every Malayali or Keralite celebrates the Onam festival for ten days with great zeal and fervour. Various celebrations, boat races, and cultural events are held throughout Kerala during Onam with immense glory and magnificence. Onam Sadhya, a traditional Kerala meal, is a colourful feast with more than 25 dishes that are served on a banana leaf to celebrate the festival. The festival welcomes the harvest and signals the end of the monsoon season. (Also read: Onam 2022: The story of Onam Sadhya, all the 26 dishes in the grand feast, how to serve it and more)

Shubh muhurat to celebrate the festival:

Onam is observed on a day when the Thiruvonam constellation is prominent during the Leo month of the solar calendar. South Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala are where Onam is primarily observed. The Malayalam solar calendar places the celebration of Onam in the month of Chingam. On both the English and Hindi calendars, it is observed in the months of Bhadrapada or Ashwin and September.

Thiruvonam Nakshatra begins at 4:00 PM on September 7th, according to Muhurta Panchang.

Thiruvonam Nakshatra ends at 01:46 PM on September 8th.

Since it is celebrated in Thiruvonam Nakshatra, so the festival will be celebrated on 08th September. On the basis of Hindu calendar, this day will be Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, which is till 09:02 pm. The representative of Trayodashi Tithi is Lord Shiva.

The Onam festival will start on August 30 and end on September 8 this year. The great event includes a glittering ceremonial march of elephants, though the main festivities are scheduled for Thiruvonam Day or the holy Onam day on September 8. There are performances of folk art and beautiful floats.

Puja rituals:

Festivities of Onam continue for ten consecutive long days. Out of these ten days, there are two most important days. These include Atham, the first day, and Thiru Onam, the last or tenth day.

Atham, the festivities start on the first day. Malayalis view the day as sacred and lucky. On this day, people take early morning baths and go to the neighbourhood temple to pray.

Making Pookkallam (flower carpet) begins on this day and it is a notable characteristic of Atham. Housegirls make Attha Poo at the entrance courtyard. This is designed to beckon King Mahabali's spirit. The Onam festival is a celebration in his honour. Boys assist with flower collection and perform a supporting role. More flowers are placed to Pookalam in the days that follow. As a result, Pookalam grows to be very large by the last day.

A unique method is used to start the Thiru Onam preparations. Everyone becomes committed to celebrating the festival in their own manner. Homes are cleaned, tidied and arranged neatly, and markets are decorated.

The idols of Mahabali and Vamana are cleaned and decorated in homes and temples. Buying and wearing new clothes on this occassion is called Onakkodi and has a special significance.

Onam Sadhya is prepared on the last day of Onam. In this, 26 types of dishes are made, which are served on banana leaves. During Onam, folk dance of Kerala can also be seen there, its organizing is also important there. Thiruvatirakali, kummattikali, kathakali, puli kali etc. are special events.

