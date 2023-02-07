Happy Propose Day 2023: Jokes, funny quotes and proposal ideas

Propose Day 2023: Popping the question or proposing to that special someone requires some amount of courage, lots of love and a pinch of humour. If you have made up your mind about the kind of partner you want to spend your life with, Propose Day is the perfect time to convey what you feel. Propose Day is celebrated on the second day of Valentine's Week on February 8 and on this day people muster courage to tell their loved one what they mean for them and also ask if they want to spend rest of their life with them. Memory about a romantic or marriage proposal is cherished by people for lifetime and thus everyone tries to make it as special as they can. Adding a touch of humour can ease the stress around the whole proposal thing and give you a headstart. (Also read: Happy Propose Day 2023: Wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with your crush or partner on February 8)

Here are some funny jokes, quotes and proposal ideas for this day.

Propose Day 2023: Funny quotes, proposal ideas

"Will you make every day feel like a holiday by being my forever vacation?"

"I promise to love you always, but first let's get through this proposal without either of us passing out from nerves."

"I promise to always bring the laughter and occasional burp to our marriage."

"I may not be a genie, but I can make all your wishes come true."

"I promise to be your biggest fan, your shoulder to cry on, and your personal comedian for life, will you marry me?"

"I'm going to spend the rest of my life with you whether you marry me or not, but I really hope you say yes."

Propose Day 2023: Jokes

- Marry me?

A. YES

B. A

C. B

Funny ideas for Propose Day 2023 (Pinterest)

- Boy: Wanna hear a joke?

Girl: Of course

Boy: Knock, knock!

Girl: Who's there?

Boy: Marry

Girl: Marry, who?

Boy: Marry me

