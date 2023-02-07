Propose Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you want to know

Propose Day 2023: Love is in the air, and it's time to celebrate! Get ready to spread love, laughter and happiness with each passing day of Valentine's week. It starts with Rose Day on February 7th and goes on till Valentine's Day. Each day of Valentine's week is dedicated to expressing love, affection and appreciation in a different way. Get ready to make your love known on Propose Day, the second day of Valentine's week. People use this day to take the next step in their relationship and make their love official, by proposing to their partner in a romantic or special way. From date, and history to significance here is all you need to know about this special day of love. (Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: 7 celeb-inspired trendy date outfits for the day of love )

When is propose day?

Propose Day is celebrated every year on February 8th, as part of Valentine's week celebrations. Followed by Rose day, propose day is celebrated on the second day of Valentine's week to express love and affection to your loved one.

Significance of propose day:

Propose day is a significant day for couples who are in a romantic relationship. It is a day to make their love official by proposing to their partners. The day is considered an important milestone in many relationships and is a symbol of the commitment and love between two individuals.

On this day, many people choose to propose to their partner in a special and memorable way, by giving them a special gift or by planning a romantic outing. It is a day to celebrate love and commitment and to start the journey towards a future together.

History of propose day:

Propose Day is believed to have started as a part of Valentine's week celebrations, which have been observed for centuries. The origins of Valentine's week and its associated days are believed to have started in the Western world and have since spread to other countries, including India.

The history of Propose Day is not well documented and its origin is unclear. However, it is believed that in 1477, the Austrian Archduke Maximilian is said to have proposed to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring. Princess Charlotte's engagement with her future husband was a topic of significant discussion in 1816. Following this, Propose Day became a celebration recognised on the second day of Valentine's Week. The celebration of Propose Day has become increasingly popular in recent years and is now widely observed by couples in many countries.

