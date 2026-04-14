Happy Puthandu 2026: 100+ Tamil New Year wishes, images, messages, greetings, GIFs, status to share with loved ones

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu, is an important festival which is celebrated annually by millions of Tamilians worldwide. It marks the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai according to the Tamil calendar and usually falls in mid-April. This year it falls on 14th April, 2026. The day symbolises renewal, reflection, and hope for the year ahead.

Happy Puthandu 2026: Celebrate Tamil New Year on April 14. (Freepik)

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Also Read | Puthandu 2026 date: When is Tamil New Year? Date to 10 heartfelt wishes, greetings to share with family and friends

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Tamil New Year, here are some special wishes, messages, greetings, status, images, and more to share with them on April 14.

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🌸Wishes and greetings🌸

1. இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள்! May this year bring joy and prosperity 🌼

Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (HT photo)

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Wishing you a bright and blessed Tamil Puthandu! ✨ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Wishing you a bright and blessed Tamil Puthandu! ✨ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. May this Tamil New Year fill your life with happiness and success 🌸 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. May this Tamil New Year fill your life with happiness and success 🌸 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Happy Puthandu! Let new beginnings bring endless joy 🌿 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Happy Puthandu! Let new beginnings bring endless joy 🌿 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. இனிய புத்தாண்டு! May your home be filled with peace and love 🏡 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. இனிய புத்தாண்டு! May your home be filled with peace and love 🏡 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Wishing you prosperity, health, and happiness this Tamil New Year 💫 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Wishing you prosperity, health, and happiness this Tamil New Year 💫 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Let this Puthandu mark a fresh start full of blessings 🌼 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Let this Puthandu mark a fresh start full of blessings 🌼 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. May your dreams blossom this Tamil New Year 🌺 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. May your dreams blossom this Tamil New Year 🌺 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 9. Happy Tamil New Year! Stay blessed always 🙏 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. Happy Tamil New Year! Stay blessed always 🙏 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 10. May this year bring good fortune and positivity 🌞 Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🌼Festive Messages🌼 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10. May this year bring good fortune and positivity 🌞 Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🌼Festive Messages🌼 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 11. Celebrate new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings this Puthandu 🎉 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 11. Celebrate new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings this Puthandu 🎉 {{/usCountry}}

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Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (Pinterest)

12. May your life shine brighter with each passing day ✨

13. Let this Tamil New Year bring endless happiness to your family 💖

14. Wishing you success in every step you take 🚀

15. May your heart be filled with joy and gratitude 💕

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16. A new year, a new journey—embrace it with positivity 🌿

17. Let the spirit of Puthandu bring peace and harmony 🌸

18. May every day of this year be filled with smiles 😊

19. Sending warm wishes on Tamil New Year 🌞

20. May your life be as sweet as jaggery this year 🍯

Happy Tamil New Year 2026:🌺Traditional and cultural wishes🌺

21. இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு! May tradition guide you to happiness 🙏

Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (HT photo)

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22. May this Puthandu bring divine blessings to your home 🪔

23. Let the Lord bless you with strength and wisdom 🕉️

24. Celebrate this day with love, prayers, and joy 🌸

25. May prosperity knock at your door this year 🚪

26. Wishing you abundance and success always 🌾

27. May your home be filled with festive cheer 🎊

28. Let positivity bloom in your life 🌺

29. May your year be filled with divine grace ✨

30. Happy Puthandu! Stay rooted in culture and joy 🌿

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🌞Positive and motivational messages🌞

31. Start this year with a positive mindset 💪

32. May new opportunities come your way 🌟

33. Keep shining and achieving greatness ✨

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34. May success follow you everywhere 🚀

35. Let go of the past and embrace the future 🌅

36. Believe in yourself this Tamil New Year 💖

37. Make this year your best one yet 🌈

38. May happiness be your constant companion 😊

39. Keep growing and glowing 🌱

40. New year, new achievements await you 🎯

Happy Tamil New Year 2026:💐Heartfelt wishes for loved ones💐

41. Wishing my family endless happiness this Puthandu ❤️

Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (Freepik)

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42. May our bond grow stronger this year 🤝

43. Sending love and blessings your way 💕

44. Happy Tamil New Year to my dear ones 🌸

45. May your life be filled with laughter 😄

46. Thankful for you this New Year 🙏

47. May we create beautiful memories together 📸

48. Wishing you love and peace always 💖

49. May happiness surround you always 🌼

50. You are my biggest blessing this year 💫

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🎉Social media status ideas 🎉

51. Welcoming Tamil New Year with hope and joy 🌸

52. New beginnings, new blessings ✨ #Puthandu

53. Celebrating traditions and happiness 🌿

54. Fresh year, fresh vibes 🌼

55. Gratitude and positivity this Puthandu 🙏

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56. Hello Tamil New Year! 💫

57. Let the celebrations begin 🎉

58. New year, same dreams—bigger goals 🚀

59. Blessed and grateful 🌸

60. Cheers to new beginnings 🥂

Happy Tamil New Year 2026:🌺 Short and sweet wishes 🌺

61. Happy Puthandu! 🌼

Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (Pinterest)

62. இனிய புத்தாண்டு! ✨

63. Joy and prosperity always 💫

64. Stay blessed 🙏

65. Happiness forever 😊

66. Shine bright 🌟

67. Peace and love 💖

68. Success ahead 🚀

69. Celebrate life 🎉

70. New hopes, new dreams 🌈

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🌸Special blessings🌸

71. May God bless you abundantly 🙏

72. May your life be filled with success 🌟

Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (Giphy)

73. Wishing you health and happiness 💕

74. May peace reside in your heart 🕊️

75. Prosperity and joy to you 🌾

76. May all your wishes come true ✨

77. Divine blessings always 🪔

78. May your path be smooth 🌿

79. Strength and wisdom to you 🕉️

80. May happiness never leave you 😊

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🎊Status for Facebook🎊

81. May this Tamil New Year bring you countless opportunities 🌼

Happy Tamil New Year 2026! (Photo by Twitter/Sunil_Deodhar)

82. Let joy fill your heart every day 💖

83. May success and happiness walk beside you 🚶‍♂️

84. Wishing you a colourful and vibrant year 🎨

85. May every moment be a blessing 🌸

86. Let positivity guide your path 🌿

87. May you achieve all your dreams 🌟

88. Sending warm festive wishes 🎉

89. May love and peace surround you 💕

90. Celebrate this day with happiness 🌞

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: 🌼Wishes for loved ones 🌼

91. May your year be filled with blessings 🌸

92. Let happiness overflow 💖

93. Wishing you a joyful Puthandu 🎉

94. May success knock on your door 🚪

95. Stay happy and blessed 😊

96. May your life be prosperous 🌾 Happy Tamil New Year 2026

97. Embrace the new beginnings 🌅

98. May your heart be light and joyful 💫

99. Keep smiling always 😄

100. Wishing you peace and prosperity 🕊️

101. May joy follow you everywhere 🌈

102. A year full of happiness awaits 🌟

103. May your dreams come true ✨

104. Celebrate life and blessings 🎊

105. Happy Tamil New Year 2026! இனிய புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள்! 🌸

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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