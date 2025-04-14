Happy Puthandu 2025: Top 30 wishes, images, messages, SMS, greetings and WhatsApp status to celebrate Tamil New Year

Happy Puthandu 2025: Puthandu, popularly known as Tamil New Year, signifies the start of a fresh calendar year for Tamil-speaking communities around the world. Typically celebrated on April 14, the occasion is marked with great enthusiasm, cultural rituals, festive meals, and warm greetings exchanged among loved ones. As per Drik Panchang, the Sankranti moment for Puthandu will occur at 3:30 AM. (Also read: Puthandu 2025: Know all about date, significance and celebration of Tamil New Year ) Happy Puthandu 2025: Best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Tamil New Year.(Freepik)

Here are some heartfelt wishes, vibrant images, meaningful greetings, and thoughtful messages that you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to celebrate Puthandu with warmth and joy:

Happy Puthandu 2025 messages

1. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Puthandu! May this new year bring new hope and endless happiness.

2. Happy Puthandu! Let this Tamil New Year usher in light, love, and laughter into your life.

Puthandu brings the promise of new beginnings,(Canva)

3. Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal! May this year be filled with blessings and new beginnings.

4. May this Puthandu bring peace to your home and success in your path. Have a wonderful year ahead!

5. Here's to a fresh start and a beautiful journey ahead. Happy Tamil New Year!

6. Let the kolam be colourful, the food delicious, and the memories unforgettable. Happy Puthandu!

7. Celebrate the spirit of new beginnings with your loved ones. Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

8. Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a season full of hope. Happy Tamil New Year!

A fresh start with hopes that keep rising.(Canva)

9. Let the sweetness of mango pachadi remind us to embrace all flavours of life. Happy Puthandu!

10. May the divine light guide your path to success and peace. Iniya Puthandu vazhthukkal!

Puthandu 2025 greetings and messages

11. As the sun rises on this Tamil New Year, may your life be filled with light and positive energy.

12. Wishing you a fresh start filled with endless opportunities and sunny moments. Happy Puthandu!

13. Here’s to turning the page and writing a new chapter of happiness this Tamil New Year!

14. Let the spirit of Puthandu fill your heart with warmth and your days with smiles.

Homes are decorated with kolam (rangoli) to welcome the new year.(Canva)

15. May this Tamil New Year light up your path with hope, success, and serenity.

16. As flowers bloom and bells chime, wishing you a vibrant and fulfilling Puthandu!

17. Iniya Puthandu! May your home be filled with divine blessings and joyful beginnings.

18. From mango pachadi to sweet smiles, may your Puthandu be as colourful as your heart’s desires.

People offer prayers for health, wealth, and prosperity.(Canva)

19. Wave goodbye to the past and step into the new year with confidence and grace. Happy Puthandu!

20. Let joy rain down like blessings this Puthandu and beyond. Have a sparkling New Year!

Puthandu 2025 WhatsApp and Facebook status

21. Surround yourself with love, good food, and great company this Puthandu. Here's to happiness all year long!

22. May this day be more than a celebration—may it be a reminder of how far you’ve come and how brightly your future shines.

23. On this Puthandu, I wish you the strength to rise after every fall, the courage to chase your dreams, and the wisdom to cherish the present.

24. As we welcome the New Year, may you carry forward the warmth of tradition, the spark of ambition, and the joy of little blessings.

The day signifies the harvest season and fresh beginnings.(Canva)

25. Let this Tamil New Year inspire you to live a life full of authenticity, abundance, and affection. Here's to a fresh start!

26. Wishing you a year where every sunrise feels like a second chance, and every sunset feels like a job well done. Happy Puthandu!

27. May the festive spirit of Puthandu uplift your soul, renew your spirit, and wrap you in contentment and cheer.

28. May the Tamil New Year inspire you to move forward with grace, speak with kindness, and live each day with purpose and positivity.

29. Let every moment of this Puthandu be filled with good food, great company, and grateful hearts. Wishing you a beautiful start to the year!

30. May this Puthandu mark the beginning of new achievements, peaceful moments, and fulfilling connections in your life.

