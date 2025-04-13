Puthandu 2025: Know all about date, significance and celebration of Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2025: One of the most special times of the year is here. This is the time when multiple states of the country celebrate their regional new year. From Poila Boishak in West Bengal to Vishu in Kerala, this time is marked by new beginnings. Tamil Nadu observes its new year during this time. Puthandu, also known as Puthurusham and Varusha Pirappu, marks the beginning of a fresh year and the end of the previous Tamil year. Also read | Pohela Boishakh 2025: When is Bengali New Year? Know date, history, significance, celebration and more Puthandu 2025: This year, Puthandu will be observed on April 14.(HT photo)

As we gear up to observe Puthandu for this year, here’s all that you need to know about Tamil new year:

Puthandu 2025: Date

Puthandu is observed on first day of Tamil month of Chithirai. This year, Puthandu will be observed on April 14. According to Drik Panchang, Sankranti moment of Puthandu will be observed at 3:30 AM.

Puthandu 2025: Significance

It is believed that on the auspicious day of Puthandu, lord Brahma initiated the creation of the universe. Devotees also believe that Lord Indra arrived on earth on this day to bring peace, hope and happiness. Puthandu is believed to be one of the most auspicious days to start something new, such as a new venture or a new business. People spend the day with devotion, dedication, hope and togetherness to attain happiness for the entire year.

Mango pachadi is prepared on Puthandu.(Shutterstock)

Puthandu 2025: Rituals and celebrations

Puthandu has a rich tradition and a set of rituals that are followed by people of Tamil Nadu. In the morning, people decorate their homes with kolam and welcome guests into their homes. They also visit their loved ones with flowers, sweets and fruits. A special rice dish called pongal is prepared on this day and offered to the gods and goddesses. A concoction of jaggery, sour raw mango, tamarind, neem leaves, and red chillies, known as mango pachadi is prepared at home and relished with family and friends.