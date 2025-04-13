Pohela Boishakh 2025: When is Bengali New Year? Know date, history, significance, celebration and more

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Pohela Boishakh, also known as Poila Baisakh or Noboborsho, marks the start of the Bengali New Year. Observed on the first day of the Boishakh month in the Bengali solar calendar, this vibrant festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm across Bangladesh and in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, and parts of Assam. It symbolises a fresh start and holds deep cultural and traditional significance for Bengali communities. (Also read: Vishu 2025: Date, timings, history, significance, celebration and all about Malayalam New Year ) Pohela Boishakh 2025: The Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh, will be celebrated on April 15, 2025. (HT photo)

Pohela Boishakh 2025 date and timings

As per Drik Panchang, the significant festival of Bengali New Year will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, this year. The Sankranti moment marking the transition will occur at 3:30 AM on Monday, April 14.

Pohela Boishakh 2025 history and significance

The Bengali calendar commences with the month of Boishakh, which aligns with the harvest season. Hence, the New Year is known as Pohela Boishakh. As per Drik Panchang, the Bengali era is believed to have been initiated by King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal, dating back to around 594 CE in the Gregorian calendar.

On this auspicious day, people offer prayers for a bountiful harvest. It also holds great commercial significance as traders begin the new financial year by opening their fresh account books, known as Haal Khaata.

Pohela Boishakh 2025 celebration

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm as people spend quality time with their loved ones, visit festive fairs, and clean and decorate their homes. A key part of the celebrations includes wearing new clothes and adorning entrances with alpona, traditional rangoli-like patterns. To mark the New Year, families also prepare a spread of festive dishes such as ilish maach, dhokar dalna, rice, sweets, and chanar dal, adding flavour to the day’s cheer.